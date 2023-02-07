The 118th Congress will be referred to as the "Seinfeld Congress" ... the Congress that will do nothing.
There's been a lot of hot air on this balloon issue. Aircraft around the world file flight plans. If the atmosphere above is open, then all countries and companies (including research projects) should have to let the world know their plans. The USA and China already know where these blasted balloon’s came from. Tell the world and make this a solvable issue.
I can’t remember, is the month of March Asian-American, Eastern European-American, Western European-American, or Native American history month?
I've met quite a few Sunshine Patriots these last few years, although they are hardly patriotic Americans. These liberals and Democrats scream loud for tolerance and understanding and then flatly refuse to accept any views or beliefs other than their own. Classic hypocrites. The Patriot
Thank you, Carlton, for being willing to speak up and say what a lot of us would like to say -- and are saying, but without a forum to get it beyond our circle of friends and acquaintances. Quit whitewashing our nation's history, and you'll see a more united understanding, of the good and the bad.
Democrats are followers with very few leaders. The few leaders they have can be seen as not so honest people. To stand up and praise President Biden as one of the best presidents proves insanity at its finest. Can they ever change?
It's sad that a white newspaper editor is one of the only people in this community who is willing to speak about about issues of race and the way blacks have been treated in this country. Where are these so-called leaders who want our votes at election time? Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for your column on Black History Month. Your work is appreciated.
Listening to Biden give the State of the Union will be like listening to a farmer brag about how he spreads cow manure on his crops. The farmer's speech would be more interesting.
Interesting read in The Albany Herald about how Congress is giving a very large percentage of farm subsidies to a specific group of farmers, not surprisingly, some of the largest to a (Republican, of course) Congressman's son. Here's an idea: Do away with farm subsidies and let those hard-working farmers make it on their own dime.
No, the Democrats did not remove several Republicans from committee assignments. It was two. Next let's debunk the remainder of your lie. Those Republicans that were removed posted death threats about one member and the other consistently voiced Anti-Semitic tropes. Both were given an opportunity to clear the air and both doubled down.
"You are never too old to set a new goal or to dream a new dream." -- C. S. Lewis
With the few things there are to do in Albany, there is never anything new. The people who actually do put things on do the same things over and over. Of course, I can understand their reasoning, to a point. The people here only gripe about nothing to do ... they don't actually attend and support local events.
