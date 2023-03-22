Wanted: Candidates for city commission who want to roll back commissioner pay hikes, cancel speed camera program and push for city/county consolidation. Must be willing to endure demonization and vilification. Health insurance and retirement benefits included.
No, Pat Riot, Democrats don’t discriminate against religious people or anyone else. They will, however, call out your ignorance, hypocrisy and blasphemy when heretics like you use religion to promote hate, violence and your twisted political agenda. Jesus did the same to the Pharisees and Sadducees.
Sadly, the days of people using proper English went.
Squawker, those 20 voters that helped elect that Ward IV commissioner must be having some remorse now.
I can only wonder if there is going to be enough of America left when the true president takes back over this country, seeing as Democrats are hell-bent on destroying it. Oh, and you'd better believe I'm prepared to protest or do whatever is needed if our great leader is arrested.
I wonder if Trump's fake Christians have the courage to Google Jan. 6 violent videos and learn the truth about how their cult leader led his rioters to commit crimes.
I find it hilarious that people like Demetrius Young and Steven Carter would try to take credit for the opening of the Transportation Center. That thing finally got life with Sharon Subadan, Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and a group of commissioners that actually care about he region.
Newsflash for you three Trump-obsessed squawkers: Assertions, assumptions and continued tunnel vision about who Republicans like, support and will vote for in 2024 is laughable. But then, so is your hypocritical view of the laws and customs of this great nation. You can't be taken seriously any longer.
Just what did Trump do that am I supposed to abhor? Nothing he has done can even compare to the evil promotion of abortion by liberal Democrats. And that’s just one example.
Sanford Bishop is taking credit for 80% of the $11.5 million cost of the new bus station, as if it was his money. It is the taxpayers' money. $11.5 million is a lot to pay for a bus station with two buses coming through it every day. Does anybody ever publish just how many riders use Albany's Transit System everyday?
I have heard that the old Albany Utilities renovation building project may be moving forward again. Seems a couple of former commissioners have been out pitching the project. Wonder if there is a partnership arrangement being negotiated or perhaps just a finder's fee
President Biden’s veto proves he has no knowledge of what is going on. Both the Senate and House approved the bill. Just more evidence of his plans for America.
I just saw where the Trump-humpers are going to make a run on the banks in protest of Trump getting indicted. This means Pat Riot will pull out what’s left of his welfare check he didn’t spend on MD 20/20.
Sunday Squawker: Bill Clinton did balance the budget a couple of times during his two terms. He created 18.6 million jobs and a $63 billion budget surplus.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?