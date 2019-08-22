squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Commissioner Cohilas stated that crime was high because we need to arrest more people. However, we need to arrest the right people because when we arrest the wrong people just to get a conviction the offender goes free, gets away with the offense and laughs in society’s face.
Don’t you love all these “motivational speakers,” “preachers” and “former gang members” who come out of the woodwork into the media spotlight? They appear, increase their church enrollment, make their notoriety, line their pockets and you never hear from them again. All false prophets looking for fame, attention and money.
As a cancer survivor, I want to say thank you to Carlton Fletcher for his timely article. His advice is the best anyone could give: Get screened!
I am a little concerned when the police say that we should not be concerned about the murder in downtown because it was not a random shooting.
Squawker: A lot of those NRA members wore the uniform of their country, and served with pride and distinction. Did you? Now you want to paint them as mentally depraved?
Another Trump conspiracy: Trump thinks plastic found in the oceans is from leftover work done on mermaids.
Sounds like we have more than one corner lot that looks like a jungle. Code Enforcement, do you job.
Not again with the fake news of the media promoting homosexuality. Remember that only about 5% of Dougherty County residents are white people 65 and older. About the same number, 5% of Dougherty County residents, are LBGTQ. Deal with it.
The shooting downtown Wednesday is just an offshoot of the gun culture that pervades in America today. A minor disagreement turns into the loss of one life and the imprisonment of another. I promise guns are not necessary to live in this world.
To mention Jerry Clower and Lewis Grizzard in the same breath about an article Tara Dyer Stoyle wrote is a sacrilege.
It’s really sad that California passed laws against plastic straws, grocery bags, and even plastic water bottles in some places, but it’s OK to shoot drugs or defecate on the city sidewalk. What are they thinking?
Many years ago I went to a meeting about rising property taxes. I was a divorced mother of two, paying a mortgage and high taxes. Bo Dorough told me he understood because his wife had many rental properties and it was affecting them also. Really.
I liked what Tracy Taylor was saying as a mayoral candidate, then he tells The Albany Herald that everyone should carry a gun. What a ridiculous statement. He obviously is pandering, but that won’t work.
The Danish PM won’t sell Greenland to Bone Spurs, so he calls her names, pouts and cancels his trip. He can’t stand it when women say no.
I don’t think Trump was sent by God to heal America. I don’t think my God likes liars, cheaters, racists and bullies, which he is.
The Albany Herald squawker who ignorantly said that neither the Bible nor J.C. said anything about abortion obviously hasn’t read the book. He didn’t need to because Moses had already provided The Ten Commandments with “Thou shalt not kill.” That includes anybody — pre or post born.