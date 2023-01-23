That protester in Atlanta would still be alive if he had done what the police asked him to do. Instead he opened fire at police, and police killed him and other protesters. I guess police are not allowed to protect themselves.
President Biden said, “There is no ‘here there,” but what he meant to say was, “The secret documents are there and there and over there and everywhere.”
You get complaints about the paper’s layout, so I wanted to say I like the two-section Sunday paper with the crosswords printed on the B section “dinky.”
Republicans, when you got your $10 from that tax cut the authors and their donors sold you while they used their $100k from the tax windfall, what did you buy at Publix? Probably those snow crab legs you’re always squawking about.
Vic Miller is an Albany treasure. The only bad thing I ever heard about him was from someone who obviously was jealous of Vic’s talent. I can’t believe he’s 80, but I’m proud to have read more about his adventures. Good luck with your book, Vic.
There is no such thing as a grouchy old man. With age comes a compulsion to be honest instead of politically correct.
Dang, I hated to see a Jay Bookman article in the Herald. He fouled the AJC for so many years. I was hoping he had retired and moved back to his Yankee home state, or better yet ... naw, I won’t say that.
I voted for Joe Biden. I am now convinced that he should not run again. When his staff found classified documents not properly secured, he should have ordered: (1) turn the documents over and (2) immediately search every possible place where classified documents might possibly be. Waiting for the FBI to do a search gives stupid a bad name.
WALB-TV devotes far too much time to their weather forecast. They need to put about half of their weather exaggerators out on the streets and report on the everyday shootings, murders, car accidents plus, the general incompetence of our city commissioners.
I was one of Vic Miller’s colleagues, and I can say I got a kick out of his antics when he was teaching at Darton. But I was more impressed with his writing talent. I can’t wait to get a copy of your new book, Vic.
No society ever thrived because it had a large and growing class of parasites living off those who produce.
Well-worn-out lazy squawker, a cold bottle would be a nice end to the workday. The workday being any and every single day that Americans’ earned and given rights are trampled by liberals, socialists, left-wing politicians and foreigners. Thanks. The Patriot
Squawker, if the “Helping Mama’s” program was put forth and championed by a Republican, would you attack it so viciously? Can you imagine Republicans thinking of, much less creating and implementing, a program of aid to a segment of the population they hold in contempt? By the way that is the poor and needy I am referring to.
Why do city of Albany employees keep wasting their time and taxpayers’ money by cleaning up after people who will gladly sit on their butts and let everyone else do the work? How about a little homeowner buy-in?
