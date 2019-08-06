To the woman leaving a mall department store with her toddler who held the door for me regardless: I owe you an apology and can’t get my idiocy out of my head. I hope you see this. I am so sorry.
So an accused murderer is turned loose because Greg Edwards didn't do his job and tried to break the rules to get a mistrial? If this person commits a crime after being set free, it is on the head of this county's district attorney.
A pastor that entertains ignorance is ignorant.
"There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive ... slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. ... Have nothing to do with such people." Paul in 2 Timothy.
I really enjoyed the story on the band GrandVille. (I resisted the urge to call them "the Tennyson boys' band!") They are talented young men, and I look forward to the release of their EP. I'm one person who hopes they stay together like the Kinchafoonee Cowboys did.
Boy, you talk about an expensive Bullpen Bust!
If you watch the video of that Americus woman, you might really become an advocate for the death penalty.
I'm totally convinced that these telemarkers will end all land lines. Maybe that's what AT&T wants.
I stopped contributing to and paying attention to this section of The Herald several months ago when you saw fit to let the Trump-haters hi-jack and spoil an otherwise good feature. I am only back to say welcome to the return of Mr. Levine and his great writing. Thanks, greatly looking forward to it.
No more anti-Trump squawks! We need nothing but good news about the greatest president in the history of America. Those who squawk against him are traitors who should be run out of this country. This weekend should open some people's eyes.
So Bill Settle thinks because the Professional Standards Commission didn't do anything to him that he now has the right to blame his ill-advised acts in office on the media. (That sounds familiar.) He should just shut up and do his job.
Make no mistake. The responsibility for shootings like those in Texas and Ohio rests squarely with Trump and all those Republicans, including those who call themselves Christians, who remain silent in the face of his hateful and divisive speech and who excuse his incompetence at governing as “quirky.”
"Rock on," old Rocker.
It's time for our two Georgia Senators -- Isakson and Perdue -- to grow spines and advocate for universal gun background checks, which over 90% of Americans want. You were elected to advocate for the views of your constituents, not for the NRA. Grow a spine and do what's right. Assault weapons must be banned.
No Russians, but the swallows are always with us. They swallowed Hillary's $12 million lies but no charges; the fix was in. Fake news carried her water to feed the swallows.
Democrats are praying for a recession. If they somehow win the 2020 elections, their prayers will get answered.