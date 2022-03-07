squawkbox@albanyherald.com
When I see mail or packages disappear on the day it shows they’re to be delivered, I wonder who is getting my mail. It bothers me that they’re getting my name and address and personal info. Also I wonder about mail I’m missing that doesn’t even make it to Albany.
Albany Commissioners, this isn’t 11th-grade social studies anymore. With multiple priority issues facing our city, your meeting with no agenda is insulting to all local hard-working, taxpaying voters. The lack of preparedness and organization is another reason new employers will not choose Albany for new locations. The Patriot
Our forebears of the antebellum South are being subjected to pervasive dishonest slander. Brave and honorable people who did far more than their fair share in the creation of the United States are now the default villains in every historical treatise and discussion.
Just think. If Trump had been re-elected, the USA would probably be shipping weapons and ammunition to Russia to use against Ukraine to help his buddy Putin.
While realizing there is a need to clear property/agricultural land of refuse, the harm done to old people and others with respiratory conditions should be taken into account. Last Friday a.m. the sky was gray and the air was choking folks. I’ll never burn anything ... there are other ways to get rid of trash. Please consider the health of others.
I called to check on my zip code, and found out I don’t live here.
Let’s talk embarrassment: That would be Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene who heckled President Biden during his SOTU address. They routinely embarrass the states they supposedly represent with their antics. Imagine what they could accomplish if they invested half as much time actually doing their jobs.
If Bill Clinton is your hero, then you support his dope-smoking and his sexual predator activities. I guess these illegal activities are how you pattern your life.
Please don’t waste editorial space on Michael Reagan.
New road into Oakland next to Medical Associates connecting Highway 82 with roundabout may be “Boulevard at Oakland” upscale retail project proposed in 2018. Large tract of land sold recently would be welcome addition to Lee commercial in area.
Conservative squawker, who are you taking America back from? It’s so-called conservative policies that sold America. Who put in place policies which allowed the Japanese in the ’60s and ’70s, the Saudis in the ’80s and ’90s and now the Russians to own or finance critical parts of the American economy? Be informed. Cut the strings of the puppeteer.
The pendulum will not swing to the left in Georgia. Georgia is now and will always remain a red state.
The courts have decided law enforcement can continue their lawsuits against Trump over his part on Jan 6. Who do you fake Christian’s support? The blue or the orange messiah?
I loved Gary Allan’s show at the Civic Center. I hope the folks running the center will keep bringing acts like this — and others from other genres so that everyone can get in on the fun. We have to do our part and support the shows, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.