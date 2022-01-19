squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I would not believe it if I had not seen it. One of our area suing lawyer firms with advertising on TV says in their ad they know which doctors will testify the best in personal injury cases. I think that should be against the law. I wonder how the crooked lawyers and crooked doctors split the money.
Keep your eye on Georgia HB 887 now in committee, which provides local governments an avenue to cut school taxes in half for seniors over 65. Stay tuned.
Former President Pinocchio was in Arizona this past weekend. After his speech, the super spreader actually practiced social distancing due to his extended appendage.
Looks like Herschel Walker has himself a good time checking out the babes on the Internet. I wonder if his wife is aware and if she cares. (Of course, they live in Texas, so it should have little to do with the people of Georgia except, inexplicably, he’s running for the Senate from Georgia.)
Sunday’s editorial page was outstanding.
Since Doug Porter’s article about plantations was “first in a series,” I’m definitely looking forward to the rest of the series. The plantations in and around Dougherty County bring in millions in tax dollars every year. Unlike Doug, I have no qualms with the term “plantation.” It’s what they are, even if the politically correct crowd protests.
Voting laws don’t prevent people from voting, it helps prevent people from voting illegally, i.e. voting twice, dead people voting, illegal ballot harvesting.
I checked out the new home improvement store that’s supposed to be opening in Albany this spring. I love the fact that they guarantee they’ll have the lowest prices. All I can say is hurry up and get here.
Hey, Demetrius Young, when are you going to quit going after the people who are legally making a living in this city and go after the ones who are doing the most damage, especially in our black communities. Do you have an ulterior motive for not going after drug dealers?
To the “Patraitor” squawker. Here’s your new nickname.
I’m with you, Fletcher. I quit on “Oak Island” a long time ago. What it appears to be is that these millionaires got conned into buying this worthless piece of property, and now they’re trying to make their money back with this idiotic TV show. History Channel? More like CON-TV.
SMR, what “documents” prove that Trump asked for “reserves” to protect the White House prior to the insurrection (not fiasco)? Detail exactly which QAnon site you referenced. Also, when would Pelosi or Muriel Bowser have to approve a “request” from the president? You can lie to the SMRs, but the educated among us know you’re lying. Signed, Yours Truly
We need to be thankful we still have Rutha Mae Harris in our community and that she still has an amazing voice. She is a national treasure, and the fact that she still shares her talents with her hometown makes her that much more wonderful.
I agree, the picture of the pink and blue sky on the front of Monday’s Herald was beautiful.
There are plenty of good shows on TV. Just because they’re not to your taste doesn’t mean they’re “not worth watching.”
