I hope Chairman Cohilas will consider leading the charge for consolidation after his term ends. I’ll support him every way I can.
No, County commissioners, you didn’t “win” the LOST showdown with the city. You all were losers. We’re not going to be giving any of you kudos for your child-like behavior.
Another Republican, this time Jason Schofield of New York, guilty of election fraud. Republicans love to scream fraud in any election they lose, but they neglect to mention how many Republicans commit fraud. It’s sad that your lives are so empty that you have to lie to feel important. News flash: You liars not important. The Equality Man
A real man doesn’t use a gun to settle a dispute.
I noticed in Wednesday’s paper that Sanford brought a $5M federal grant to Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center. I wonder who runs that nonprofit.
Another Squawkbox, another racist SMR caught in a lie. This one lied that a bill aiding black farmers was unconstitutional. Funny, when I looked up the American Rescue Plan, I found that the farmers received over $5 billion in relief funds. So tell your lies somewhere else because if you bring them here, I will embarrass you. Signed, Yours Truly
So the city commissioners fought, squabbled, extorted and stonewalled only to get absolutely nothing. What a waste of our taxpayer money. You should all be recalled and removed.
I don’t usually read Scott Ludwig’s politically-oriented writings. However, I have enjoyed several recent sports articles on NCAA football. I’m watching for more.
OK, we’re trading Chris Cohilas, an honorable man who went to Atlanta and Washington to try and help this community during our struggles, for a con-man so-called preacher who has used the church to line his own pockets. I know I’ll move out of this county before I’ll add to his gains.
I agree, Squawker. The defection by Dansby Swanson just reiterates how greedy today’s athletes are. People say they should “get what they can while they can.” But how many millions are enough?
Patriot, I’ll give you credit for trying. I’ve beaten you so many times, but you still keep trying. You lie again by saying you’ve moved on. Republicans are still on the Trump train. A strong decisive conservative candidate doesn’t exist. You’d probably vote for George Santos if you could or for Herschel Walker again. Signed, Yours Truly.
Happy New Year, Squawkers. Let’s all hope 2023 is a better year than 2022. Glad to see it go.
How can anyone be so stupid as the Equality Man if he thinks Joe Biden would be the best president in 2024? The border is pitiful, food prices, gas, etc. There are people in the USA this day that can’t make ends meet for their families. Apparently he is well-off enough to not care what happens to thousands that are hungry and cold at home.
County commissioners are already licking their chops, waiting for Heard to join their mob. They keep saying “We’re gonna be in charge.” Who is “we?” This will likely be the beginning of the end of this city and county. Couldn’t happen to more deserving people.
