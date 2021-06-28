The Liberty 2021 program at Porterfield was brilliant, as usual. But it had even more meaning to me this year as we recover from the worldwide pandemic. Thank you, Mike Keeley and all the musicians and singers who gave the community this wonderful gift.
The Albany city budget should not be a zero-sum game. Why is neither side willing to compromise, or even consider a compromise? A total lack of imagination.
That “unarmed American woman veteran” was killed while breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6. She was among several hundred insurrectionists who stormed the people’s house. Why is the name (or race) of the policeman who killed her relevant? He and the other brave policemen did their jobs.
Have you noticed that all the people in favor of birth control are already born?
Want to make the bail system fair for all? Do away with it. You get arrested, you sit your butt in jail until the case is adjudicated. It should speed up the courts and the lawyers considerably.
I agree ... Dr. Morgan's decision to do away with the Queen Bee station is a mistake. It will impact how I support all of his businesses. So long, Pretoria Fields Brewery as well.
I don't know if you had a special lens or close access, but the pictures from the Liberty celebration at Porterfield are excellent. I wasn't able to go, but I enjoyed seeing the pictures.
The sewer problem isn't new but, the COVID funds are a good start on fixing the problem. An alternative funding solution would be a tax increase on real estate or higher sewage fees. Those who are protesting probably don't own a home or a business and sewage spills into the Flint is way above their education level.
I didn't agree with everything Adam Inyang wrote, but it was refreshing to read his well-written guest editorial. This is the kind of young leader we need, not useless bureaucrats who have lived their whole lives off government handouts. We see you, Ward VI.
Any U.S. Olympic athlete who talks of burning the American flag or shuns away from the flag and National Anthem should be barred from participating in the Olympics. I will not watch or support anti-Americans participating in the Olympics. They should join the Chinese or Russian Olympic teams.
Oh, please. Demetrius Young, Jon Howard and (someone named Adam Inyang) want this COVID money from the feds to go for more recreation programs. People, where have you been? More recreation programs have cost taxpayers billions since the 1960s. But they have not done any good at all.
Bye-Bye Miss America Pie ... The day the music died. I'll miss you, Queen Bee.
Many men and women have died to protect our flag from dishonor and disgrace. Anyone who is not thankful and grateful to be living in this country needs to leave.
Parents: Please think about your high school students re: COVID vaccines. If they get their vaccines this summer, they greatly reduce the chance that they will miss sports and academic activities during the year. I cannot imagine the heartache of NC State baseball team being pulled from College World Series because of not being vaccinated.
