Carlton, exactly where the heck do you get off calling these idiots "Good Guys and Guns"? Remember the iconic words of a real, drunk conservative: "You can't fix stupid!"
I wish people would quit complaining about Biden's fitness. Have you seen how fast he can run from a press conference?
It will be interesting to see how the NRA and its marketing arm spin these shootings by crazies who are supposed to be, as you said, "good guys with guns." If we don't get some kind of sensible gun legislation soon, this country will no longer be safe for anyone.
The newest Republican excuse when caught committing sexual harassment: "I was having a consensual conversation with someone I thought was a friend outside of the workplace." Gets better: It was a19-year-old intern. Gets even better: This same legislator voted to expel three fellow legislators for using a bull horn on the house floor.
If Gov. Kemp wants to bring a really big employer and tourist attraction to Georgia, he should help put together a large tract of fairly flat land in an area with high unemployment and offer it to Disney, who is probably ready to load up the wagons and let Ron DeStupid have his empty land back.
Is there an APB out on T. Gamble? He was missing in action on Thursday.
At least our city and county governments are working in unison: They're both pi--ing our money away.
So a few people got a little carried away with their guns. In today's society, you can't be too careful. If these stupid people didn't want to get shot, they shouldn't have invaded other people's property.
In 1964, the Canadian Philosopher Marshall McLuhan wrote "Understanding Media" in which he expounded on his theory that “The Medium is the Message.” No better than the recent example of Fox News and their legal entanglement. It is no wonder that people resort to Comedy Central as a their most trusted news source.
Wackopedia: Definition -- Stupidocracy: A system of government where those elected spend more time and money on investigating and prosecuting the crimes of those elected, than those elected spend time and resources on the problems of the country of those who elected them. It would be stupid to hire criminals, so we elect them.
Congratulations to Wendy Luster on her promotion. Now let's get to work on that nationwide search for a tough, hard-nosed police chief.
Michael Hall is spot-on with his comments on DAV salaries. I always look at IRS form 990s to see if an organization has lost its way and become a "cash cow" for management. Sadly, many now are.
When the next Republican American President is elected, the Democrats will lose their minds. Their left-wing element of thugs, looters and arsonists might come to your home. That AR-15 will be awfully useful then protecting your wife and children, huh? The Patriot
B.J. is wiser than the owl.
Spot on, Fletcher. That tired old cliche of "good guys with guns" has certainly worn out its welcome, as more and more of these "good guys" are just blasting away with no provocation. I'm sure the gun nuts will say these senseless attacks were justified.
