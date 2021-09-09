squawkbox@albanyherald.com
OK, Squawker, we get it. You are the smartest person alive, and you’re always right. But guess what: It’s OK if people like musical artists you haven’t heard of in your obviously limited little world. So tell yourself you won and move on. We have.
If the people in Californian want Newsom to continue, then California deserves whatever it gets. I thought people were tired of bad leadership. Some people never learn.
I disagree with the Squawker who thinks President Biden is the devil incarnate. I think he is actually Stan Laurel reincarnated.
You’re right, Vaccinated Man, it’s too bad Texas didn’t secede years ago. Then you liberal Democrats would have had to find another red state to flee to. Instead they would have to pay the piper for their stupidity in voting for Democrats. But, alas, they got to move and now they’re trying to destroy the red states they moved to as is the Democrat way.
A career criminal got a gold casket, three televised funerals, riots, murals, statutes, and his family got 27 million dollars. Thirteen brave fallen soldiers got Joe Biden to look at his watch.
Warnock took money from his poor church members for years, selling layaway plans to get into heaven. Now, he’s taking taxpayer money to live a life of leisure and power. He needs to go in 2022.
The president’s No. 1 job is to keep us safe. How can we feel safe when he exits the battlefield leaving 10% of our people behind after promising not to leave anyone?
Fletcher, I loved your story about the good old days of high school athletics. It took me back to my days that maybe weren’t so pleasant. Also loved the bit about Danny Carter. Who knew he was such an animal on the field of play?
Did it ever occur to you that if you got either of the three vaccines, one of which is now fully approved by the FDA, to treat COVID, that you might actually stay out the hospital or alive? I’m not a doctor nor do I play one in the Squawkbox. You are free to take whatever snake oil you want. Just don’t think it makes sense to others.
You yahoos run on up to Perry for that Trump rally ... maybe pick up a little COVID while you’re there to share with folks in your communities. That man hasn’t done enough damage, he has to keep at it. Oh, and take your check book with you.
Do we really need to be speaking Chinese or Spanish and praying to Allah to open our eyes to the incompetence, bad judgement, and dementia that Joe Biden has exhibited in only his first seven months of his presidency? Anyone would be better than him at this point. Our country is doomed if he is allowed to remain for three more years.
Don Lemon on CNN talks about people should remain silent if they don’t know all the facts. If Don Lemon followed his own advice, his show would be two hours of silence.
Albany Utilities customer service needs improvement. They won’t answer the phone for call-in payments, the drive-thru is closed, you make it hard for payments to be made. Improvement is needed. There should be no late fees. Calls about bills from AU nor public works are never returned to customers.
