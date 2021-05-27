Steve Roberts captured exactly the current state of the GOP in his column: “Republicans must choose: Trump or truth.” The GOP has descended into the granddaddy of all cults. Trump’s repeating the big lie that the election was stolen from him doesn’t make it true. Neither do all the recounts change election results.
I bet Cohilas is eating it up that Sistrunk has moved on to greener pastures in Dougherty and Mathis is left with ... well, what is there now?
Everyone in Albany/Dougherty government seems to be jumping up and down with all of this COVID "free" money coming our way. Wonder if any of the leaders have thought about reducing our property taxes, especially for seniors, so we will not have to move to some place else so save several thousand dollars a year.
I know someone who saw the birth certificates of twins Oranjello and Lemonjello. No doubt.
The treatment of Mike Sistrunk in Lee County is a tragedy. The smug three who think they are ruling this county are about to find out where real power lies.
I find it humorous that Leesburg and Lee County try to claim the moral high ground over DOCO and Albanians, yet they do things like operate a speed trap the last day of school on a major artery that feeds into the schools. Is there any way to bring Charles Moore back from the Great Beyond? For the record, I don’t speed. So, no, this isn’t sour grapes.
Albany had a better qualified people for police chief but because that person was white he was passed over and landed in Americus, where he leads a department that doesn't have staffing problems because he doesn't hide from the public and even goes on a local radio station to urge the public to be aware of what's going on in the community.
There have been way too many wrecks at Old Dawson Road and North Doublegate. Maybe it time to look into doing something constructive to eliminate this danger.
What has the Floyd family done to stop the bad actions of those destroying Floyd’s city? Maybe they are too busy counting the money given to them by the city? It takes time to count millions, right? What a shame and disgrace.
Lee County's ignorance is Dougherty County's gain.
I am wearing my mask on the inside, it's called my immune system.
I am no longer concerned about the prospects of the Trumplican party. As long as they follow Trump, they will have no relevance. McCarthy and Scalise may have powerful positions but the fealty they show Trump proves they are weak adult males; they are not men. All you SMRs still bowing down, you're not men either. Signed, Yours Truly
Watching the beloved Mustang go electric is like watching "The Electric Horseman" movie. So sad.
Way to go Mike Sistrunk and Dougherty County. The county added a very fine man and a hard worker, and Mike has moved on from a hostile workplace ruled by three clowns who think they are a supreme power. Don't worry, Mike, their day is coming.
George Floyd's death was tragic. However, he is certainly not an example for young adults to emulate. People should discuss his shortcomings along with his tragedy.
