I completely agree squawker. The city and county should issue legal fines for these junkyard/trash heap properties and jail people who don't pay. But it's a pipe dream, Albany's lazy unemployed check-cashers won't even discuss looking for work, much less clean up their yard.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
POLL: January is National Blood Donor Month. Are you planning to donate this month?
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
