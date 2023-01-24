squawkbox@albanyherald.com

I completely agree squawker. The city and county should issue legal fines for these junkyard/trash heap properties and jail people who don't pay. But it's a pipe dream, Albany's  lazy unemployed check-cashers won't even discuss looking for work, much less clean up their yard. 

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated