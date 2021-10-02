squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To you unvaccinated holdouts who are endangering your families, your friends and your community, the majority of us would like see the pandemic end. I guess we’ll just have to wait until you get vaccinated or die before we can get back to some semblance of normal.
SMRs, have you figured out the conspiracy yet? Trump’s visit to Perry was a secret endorsement of Stacey Abrams for governor. When Trump called Kemp a RINO, that was the confirmation to the Democrats that he would help Ms. Abrams take the Golden Dome.
Way to go Albany and Dougherty Kiwanis clubs. I think your plan to join together is a very good one. Good luck as you continue to do good work in our community. We need more people like y’all.
Everyone knows about the Dollar Store and most everyone shops there. Guess what … the Dollar Store announced today that their new price point structure will be $1.25-$1.50 per item. You can thank Biden and the Democrats’ economic polices for our out-of-control inflation at the pump and in the stores.
Trump is like an STD that won’t go away.
Fellow Squawkers, is it just me or do you agree that Yours Truly and That Vaccinated Man have an inside track to the Squawkbox? It seems like they are published almost daily and twice on Sundays. Hmmmm?
I think the lady who is going into our worst neighborhoods to help the street people is a saint among us. There’s no telling how many lives she and her organization have helped save. So many of us think we’re better than everyone else, but this lady says every human life has worth. God bless you, ma’am.
I understand many people are quitting their jobs rather than taking the vaccine. Maybe they can get jobs as talk radio hosts, as there are some openings due to the fact that several radio hosts have died from COVID after bragging about not getting the vaccine. That Vaccinated Man
If you have filled your car or gone to the grocery store, you know inflation is spiking. Biden’s tax-and-spend bill will only make it worse and encourage people not to work.
Trump continues to whine at his rallies. He is a reflection of his supporters who only complain that they are always the victims. Pathetic.
The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.
I am so happy to see the COVID numbers going down, but if these people don’t get off their sorry butts and get the vaccine, we’ll have another “variant” come along right behind it, and the numbers will go back up again. It’s a simple thing: Just get the shot.
Biden continues his assault on the truth as he tells us his multitrillion-dollar liberal wish list won’t add to the deficit. It’s reminiscent of the way Obama sold his health care plan by telling us our premiums would be much lower, and it just never happened.
Bandwagon-jumping Braves fan(s): You have griped about this team throughout the season, expecting miracles from them even when they lost their best player for the season. Well, they have performed that miracle. I’m sure you’ll jump back on the wagon ... until they lose a game or two in the playoffs.
