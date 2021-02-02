squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The CDC has previously recommended running PCR tests at cycles of 42, which is very inaccurate and causes false positives. Now the WHO advises that tests be run at less than 35 cycles, leading to more accuracy and less cases. Dr Fauci knows this but won’t admit that is why COVID-19 cases have gone down. It has nothing to do with more mask wearing, lockdowns or vaccinations.
I could not believe the new TV ad from one of the firms of the ambulance-chasing lawyers. They advertise they have their own doctors when you go to court. These folks are not only bold, they are disgusting and they know which markets to advertise in. Whatever happened to tar and feathers?
I grew up in children’s and foster homes. Two incidents have stayed with me. A teacher yelled at me that I needed to go back with the Indians where I belonged because I questioned something she said, and a matron told me I was no good and I was going to hell because God didn’t love me. So I completely understand Carlton.
Only the Democrats would think opening the borders and defunding the police would make America great again.
Carlton Fletcher and the Herald staff make sure readers get a daily dose of hate through the Yours Truly and The Masked Man squawks by allowing the squawks to be signed in such a manner.
If anybody happens to be near the Albany street offices on Pine, please inform them they forgot to pick up the barrels when they finished repairs about six months ago to the drains at intersection of Partridge and Westgate. Tried calling them but their phone is always busy or off the hook.
We have lost faith in ourselves as a nation; politics and quibbling and the want of the dollar are the norms of the day. It is a lesson showing the world that in a period of the pandemic, we have lost ourselves in hysteria and bitterness. How can we be united when one party calls the other harsh names and tries to do it harm?
Joe Biden is going to sign everyone in this country out of their jobs: You may be next.
Since the Jan. 6 Trump riot on the Capitol by Big Donald’s Elite Waffle House Commandos, MAGA has a new meaning: Many Are Getting Arrested.
It’s reasonable everyone without a driver’s license ID number could have a free photo ID with a number that can be used for absentee voting and other identification procedures and checked through online state files. Citizens shouldn’t have to pay any cost to vote.
Carlton, I almost laughed out loud at your experience when you said your COVID shot “hurt like hell.” Mine hurt also, but not that bad. On the other hand, my 86-year-old mother-in-law said hers didn’t hurt at all. The nurse said that people who are more muscular sometimes hurt more from them. That’s my story but you are welcome to use it.
Prince Automotive: Mr. Todd Mimms offered incomparable specialty customer service excellence along with Jeff, Chris and Cleat. Thank you so much. You Rock. We will be back.
Hey SMRs, some of the patriots that rioted the Capitol to stop the steal did not even vote for Trump in November. Please explain this; they’re suppose to be loyal.
