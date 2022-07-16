squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Making sense in the USA: While states demand more under Treasury’s $30 trillion debt, those like Georgia with a projected $7 billion surplus hoard and California with its uncontrollable socialism deficit squanders, drive the nation to bankruptcy and ruin for the sake of their own independent agendas.
Every legal and law-abiding citizen in this country who is not a felon should have a right to keep and bear a weapon for self-protection. Concealed or open carry.
There is a political ad featuring a nurse. She is speaking on gun violence. But on the other hand, this nurse is promoting Stacey Abrams, who is seen stating she is for defunding the police. Does this nurse think this would solve the gun problem? I may not be the tallest tree in the forest, but something makes me believe this would increase the problem.
Don’t waste your money buying an electric car. In the end you will pay more. Studies have shown that electric cars are far less reliable than gas-powered vehicles.
Naw, it couldn’t be Stacey, she would print all that senseless garbage Pat-Riot spews.
Democrats couldn’t wait to pass their multitrillion-dollar spending bills, which led to nearly 10% inflation. Instead of changing course, their solution to inflation is to … spend more taxpayer money.
SMRs, Georgia Republicans will stay home and not vote this November helping that preacher to win the senate race. Thanks to Trump.
Trump lite, aka Herschel Walker, says, “America already has the cleanest air in the world, and if we put money into the Green New Deal, all of our good clean air will decide to float over to China’s bad air. And their bad air will float to America and we will have to clean it up again.”
My tolerance for idiots is extremely low these days. I used to have some immunity built up, but obviously there’s a new strain out there.
“What this country needs is dirtier fingernails and cleaner minds.” — Will Rogers
“Warnock needs to go?” Using that logic, Herschel Walker is the better choice for the Senate. Not in this or any other universe. Walker is just another Trump acolyte. Like 9/11, we must never forget Jan. 6. Trump incited his hordes to try to overthrow democracy. He is still a clear and present danger.
I’m still awaiting the response from Republicans as it pertains to the testimony of Pat Cipollone. I wish there was a word stronger than hypocrite to describe Republicans. They claim to back the blue yet I haven’t seen too many of them denouncing the insurrection. Republicans, this world will never be what you want it to be. The Equality Man
There isn’t a gas shortage, and the gas price isn’t too high. Too many folks are sitting in line at fast-food drive-thrus, waiting more than 20 minutes for that to be true.
Where are the Republicans with a backbone that will stand up to Trump? Trump’s base is imaginary; he lost by 7 million votes.
Folks it is not the fighting of commissioners that prevents business from locating in Albany. Read the comments in this section of the paper; it is a start as to why a company would make a decision to look elsewhere. Only a start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.