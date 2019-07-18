squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I know where some of our litter is coming from. This morning it was coming out of a Transwaste garbage truck headed east on Dawson Road. I could have videotaped it with my phone, but that would have been against the law.
I just heard the best description yet of The Flint restaurant. It is an overpriced Cracker Barrel. It is obviously very overpriced, especially for Albany. The plates are served using an ice cream scoop, just like Cracker Barrel does. But, you pay triple the price.
A grifter is a con artist: Someone who swindles people out of money through fraud. Selling a bridge and starting a Ponzi scheme are things a grifter might do (or selling a wall and tax cuts for the rich). The difference between a grifter and a thief is a grifter tricks you out of money through lies, while the thief takes it by force. The end result is the same.
I’m sure you’ll be soundly criticized, but thank you, Carlton Fletcher, for saying what a lot of us are thinking.
So, Christian Squawker, you’re telling me that God did not know in advance that Satan would go “bad?” I thought God was omniscient and knew everything? God got schooled by Satan, it seems.
On the way home from a double awesome weekend enjoying the Cherokee Casino, hospitality off the scale and luck enough to pay my daughters’ first two years of study at Tech, I read with laughs the shenanigans in New York. De Blasio, Cuomo ... friggin’ clowns.
I was sickened by the Squawker who placed the value of potentially hundreds of human lives as less than that of Confederate statues. Shows you what kind of sick people have crawled out of the dumps the last couple of years.
Ol’ empty head has it all wrong. I served my country through the Cuban Crisis, the Bay of Pigs invasion and Viet Nam. And I will say proudly, “Leave it or love it.” You and hate-spouting Muslims would not be missed. I love this country and the flag.
The Antifa group is worse than the KKK. Only difference is they are dressed in black.
Carlton, if you can’t understand why people support Trump, I’ll tell you that for me, the alternative is unacceptable. I would never support a socialist, and the whole Democratic party has embraced socialism.
Well, Fake Christian squawker, if you were in central California, why didn’t you stay there and apply for a job in the fields yourself?
In reference to the squawker who referred to me as a “fake Christian:” If everybody read their Bible, they will actually know that a lot of issues in the church are not right. I don’t need to be friends with a bunch of fakes to have credibility, such as you. And I know who you are.
Mr. Fletcher, your choice of words — the Trump cult — is spot-on. These people who blindly follow our president remind me eerily of the people who did Charles Manson’s bidding, no matter how much what he commanded went against their core beliefs. Keep writing, sir.
Go back to Bavaria, Donald Trump. The rest of the Nazis are having a rally for you in Munich.
It’s truly sad how we’ve allowed a bunch of lousy politicians to divide our country.