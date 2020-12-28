squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Time has come for someone to stand up and get justice for victims of overdoses. Let‘s hold the scumbags who sling heroin and meth accountable. Their lives mattered.
Both the concrete barrels and the school crossing guard serve no useful purpose anymore at the corner of Partridge and Westgate.
Thank you, Carlton Fletcher, for your column on 12/24. Every man (or boy) who wants to be a real man should read it and learn from it. Again, I say, thanks. May God bless you.
Trump wants to pardon the Saudi Crown Prince for murder. Trump also is working to supply Saudi Arabia, the home country that raised, educated and funded most of the 9/11 hijackers, $500 million worth of military weapons. If you know Trump, you know he’s getting something from those murderers.
According to Mike Huckabee, “Georgia, it’s time to choose. Don’t stay home if you’re a Christian. Your faith has something to contribute.” Really? Where was this call to faith before and during Trump’s entire time in office? Please stop all the newfound, fake righteous indignation.
I hope all you squawkers — no matter who you support — had a great Christmas and we’ll all have a better New Year.
I feel as if the majority of Georgia’s voters understand the importance of checks and balances in Congress. The presidential election was simply some voters voting against President Trump and won’t happen in this runoff.
If you should be interested in how and where our government spends tax dollars, look at Sen. Rand Paul’s 2020 Festivus Report. Some examples of spending stupidity: $16 million to improve the quality of Egyptian schools; $1.5 million to study lizards walking on treadmills; $1,327,781.72 for the NIH to study if people will eat ground-up bugs; financing five years monitoring elections in Zimbabwe, no dollar amount given.
Joe Biden can make history when his term expires by pardoning his convicted son. First president in history to pardon a family member.
Your next stimulus check might best be spent on guns and ammunition. You might have a need for both.
Yesterday I went to the mailbox at 7 p.m. Still no mail. I checked this morning at 8 a.m. and it was there. I have never seen such poor service by our Postal Service. You can’t blame it on COVID because it has been going on long before the virus. The Postal System gives terrible service and loses money. The service should be privatized and taken away from the government.
The Republican Party is a criminal enterprise. The party’s syndicate works to destroy all who disagree with their actions. There is no place for individual opinions that won’t back those in charge. Supporters contribute to the obvious lies and cover-ups of crime by their leaders.
Donald Trump dispenses pardons to his criminal cronies like some Mafia don. If you’re a Trump loyalist like Manafort or Stone, you can commit the worst crimes and get away with it. To escape prison after leaving office, Trump will no doubt pardon himself. This is the corrupt politician that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue idolize and rest their re-election hopes on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.