To the Squawker who said, "Commissioner Jones' unfortunate and misguided outrage during Monday's County Commission meeting ... has to force all residents to ask: Do Albany or Dougherty County honestly want new local businesses?" I am not misguided, you're misinformed. The gas station located on Liberty Expressway is a dilapidated property on the main expressway coming into Albany. The county has spent thousands of your tax dollars in legal fees trying to hold owners accountable. If you think my being fiscally responsible for taxpayers' money is misguided and I am supposed be happy, you don't know me as well as you think.
Patriot squawker on the southern border: We need workers from outside this country to do the work we won't. Agricultural harvesting, slaughterhouses and low-paying service jobs. Republicans don't want a comprehensive immigration bill. One less issue to make you rage over.
Was to get a package on May 3. Did not. Today is May 4, and still no package. I wonder who got it? Way to go Albany postal service.
Carlton, a neighbor and I had the same exact conversation yesterday that you voiced in the paper today about Perdue and Kemp. As they say, great minds think alike.
Since there is not much advertising on Albany TV but suing lawyers and the victims of automobile wrecks, I wish the victims would not say the amount of money they were awarded but how much they got after the suing lawyers got their cut.
You'll be eating your words, Fletcher, when David Perdue beats Brian Kemp in the GOP primary and goes on to be elected governor. If Donald Trump says he's OK, then I'm all for him.
Fletcher, with the likes of you and your liberal-minded leadership of the once great Albany Herald, I now understand why this paper is down. If you would like to live with like-minded folks, I will gladly make the first donation for your move to California.
I hope Stacy Abrams keeps her promise to legalize recreational marijuana. We are going to need the daily high to tolerate her Marxist BLM Ideology.
It’s against the law to buy votes, but incumbent politicians at election time deceptively buy votes with taxpayer dollars. Whether its Bishop's timely $1 million, Kemp's legislation, or Abrams' loan cancellations and Medicare expansion, all are funded by taxpayer dollars and national debt. Politicians pay nothing, we do.
My wife says the rule I need to follow is "if I won't eat it, then it's not fit for the dog."
Affirmative action topic seems to have hit a nerve. I think the reason is deep down everyone knows it is so unfair. Maybe it will help some to understand by thinking this way: You have a huge ball game coming up, and you are forced to play your B Team while the A Team sits on the bench.
It is an embarrassment that Albany does not have a sports park for youth baseball. 8th Avenue and Gordon are absolute jokes. The only one that doesn’t embarrass itself is Dixie. We have one decent park for our kids. Other area cities have great facilities. The revenue a true facility would bring in would benefit the hotel and restaurant industry here.
