squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I find it amazing that anyone would listen to anything Bruce Capps says. His only interest is feeding his own inflated ego. Please, no more of his drivel.
God promised men that good and obedient wives would be found in all corners of the world. Then he made the earth round ... and laughed and laughed and laughed.
All you people talking that trash are going to be put in your place when Rev. heard takes over this county. He’ll take care of his people.
Congress requiring the Daniel Defense CEO to testify is ridiculous. This young man is self-made, a great citizen and just happens to make maybe the best AR rifles in the country. Some special units of our armed services use his weapons. Blaming the makers of rifles etc. for these crazies is so wrong.
As you get older three things happen: First you lose your memory ... I can’t remember the other two.
When you take your rights for granted, the rights you are given get taken.
Wow, as if those annoying political ads on TV are not enough, I open the Squawkbox and some of these brilliant analysts do nothing but repeat the half-accusations that are in the ads. When will you sheep learn to speak for yourselves? Baaaaaaah.
Squawkers, two things. One, black people that voted for Mr. Heard do not have to justify their vote to you or anyone else. Just because your criteria for what candidate you vote for is race-based doesn’t mean ours are. Two, you are again projecting your beliefs upon our community. Clearly your criteria is to follow the tribe blindly. Ours is not.
Raphael Warnock and Senate Democrats are crippling our economy. Warnock has voted recklessly for trillion-dollar policies that have caused high inflation, high gas prices and high food costs. Warnock needs to go.
Politicians like Brian Kemp are the worst kind: They play the “moderate” card when it suits them, then become raging racists when they’re with their “base.” Stacey Abrams for governor.
Folks, it is time to get yourself and your business out of Dougherty County before these self-serving politicians cause the bottom to fall out due to taxation. The bills will have to be paid at your expense.
I see Republicans would rather believe the lies told by Donald Trump and his administration than the truth coming out of the January 6th commission. I feel sad for the people who are so delusional and stupid to still support the person who stoked the insurrection, a direct attack against the Constitution they claim to love. The Equality Man
Albany and Dougherty County will never be what it once was or all it could be because we continue to let the lazy, welfare crowd determine what direction we go in. Politicians seek to win votes and favor by bowing to our least common denominators. Suggestion: There are great jobs out there, get off your asses and apply for one.
Political ad says Gov. Kemp pointed his gun at the young boy. This is old boring false news. If you look at the picture closely, you would see the gun was pointed a few feet to the right of the boy. Stop spreading false information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.