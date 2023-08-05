squawkbox.jpg

♦ Just when I start to appreciate the local coverage the Herald offers, they print an idiotic column about why real men shouldn’t see “Barbie.” I have never seen a column so steeped in blatant and ignorant sexism. I have no interest in the movie, but it doesn’t threaten all of masculinity. Mind your own business, Gamble. And don’t run nonsense, Fletcher.

♦ The people complaining about the growth of vegetation on the Flint/Lake Worth area should be careful what they are asking for. Spray that kills the vegetation also destroys the fishing in the area for years. Talk to the area bass clubs about how it has destroyed fishing in other lakes through the years.

