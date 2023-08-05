...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
♦ Just when I start to appreciate the local coverage the Herald offers, they print an idiotic column about why real men shouldn’t see “Barbie.” I have never seen a column so steeped in blatant and ignorant sexism. I have no interest in the movie, but it doesn’t threaten all of masculinity. Mind your own business, Gamble. And don’t run nonsense, Fletcher.
♦ The people complaining about the growth of vegetation on the Flint/Lake Worth area should be careful what they are asking for. Spray that kills the vegetation also destroys the fishing in the area for years. Talk to the area bass clubs about how it has destroyed fishing in other lakes through the years.