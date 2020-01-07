squawkbox @albanyherald.com
People spend millions of dollars annually to travel the world when they do not know what is in their backyard. I received as a Christmas gift a calendar for 2020 that local photographers Julie and Ed Faber had printed of photographs that they took in southwest Georgia. Never have I seen such beauty, and it is right here at home. I intend to get on the Fabers’ list for one of their calendars.
I nominate Tripp Morgan for some of these awards that the Chamber of Commerce and EDC give to each other and their friends. This is a man who’s put his money where his mouth is, and his hemp production and radio station projects look like they could be big for him and for the area. Let’s give awards to deserving people, not to the same group of friends.
In regards to the Squawkbox comment on feral hogs: The hunt-over bait laws have resulted in most current deer hunters just sitting in their deer stands looking at a pile of corn.
The Republican Party wants the rule of law to apply to everyone but them as they goosestep to please Trump and his closest adviser, Putin.
Loved the stories in The Herald Sunday about the new radio station and the former DJ coming back home. (I remember Kenny O’Neil from back in the day!) I’m looking forward to what sounds like it will be a unique format in the area. Lord knows we can use it.
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is one of the good things that takes place in Albany. I look forward to it each year. We’re going to need it more than ever this year.
There are many counties in Georgia where citizens over 65 years old do not pay school tax. That is something our elected officials should look into as an answer to our property owners paying these ridiculous property taxes in Dougherty County. People over 65 and on fixed income cannot afford to pay the highest property tax in Georgia. And it is past time to evaluate our homes to today’s market value.
ClarkHoward.com in Atlanta says, “Don’t abbreviate 2020 by using 20 on your checks. Easier for crooks to alter.”
A radio station in a bar? It’s an interesting concept. Sounds like the folks involved have the right idea. Here’s hoping it turns out to live up to the hype.
So, the first “community leader” who will be interviewed on Pretoria Fields’ new radio station is Will Geer? First of all, he is anything but a “community leader.” Secondly, if giving him a platform to spew his ridiculous hatred is one of their top priorities, the folks behind the station just ensured this music fan will never listen to anything they put on the air.
Why are you Democrats branding yourselves as anti-American? Why are you defending Iran? They were attacking our Embassy. Thank you, President Trump, for defending our soldiers.
Democrats claim Trump used this attack to distract from his impeachment. If that was the case, he would have ordered this attack the first day he became president.
The Queen Bee — with BoDean & the Poachers, This Solid Ground and all those other folks — is going to sting Rock 103 and all those other local stations that play the same things over and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.