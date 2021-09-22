squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Railway Freight Furniture has some of the finest employees. Please stop by and ask for Chris and Brad. They are phenomenal.
Something must be done. American children are being stolen from loving and perfectly fit parents. DHS/child welfare/family court all need reform. This organization is not what many think. They rip kids from homes without any proof or any legit reasons. Case workers and juvenile court judges can care less about “the best interest of the child.”
To the misguided soul(s) who squawked that Trump is the “true president” and “the fake election of 2020” will be overturned and he will be reinstated, read my lips: It ain’t gonna happen. As you are standing ready, don’t hold your breath. But, being a master grifter, he will accept your money while lying to you.
Have we become a country that just hands out more and more money to people who refuse to work or do what they should be doing to take care of themselves, their families and their communities? The people paying for it — and getting nothing — are going to get tired of this soon and revolt.
Word on the street is that Commissioner Fletcher’s fried chicken is the best in Albany. How could Big Donnie turn down a free meal?
A friend of mine, who is a deacon in our church, said when I asked him about Trump’s inappropriate, evil, nasty and very un-Christian actions, “I didn’t vote for him to be a choir boy.” So the “Christian” response is to make excuses for a very lousy human being, much less one who is the supposed leader of the free world.
By a 54-37 margin, a recent poll shows American voters feel America is less united under president Biden. Those 37 percent who think the country is more united must be the ones living under rocks and out of touch with the real world.
Are you kidding me? The county is paying employees $300, the city $500 and the school system $1,000 (!!!) to get vaccines? I’m not one of those saying “Where’s mine?” I’m one of those saying where is my damned tax money going?
Can’t figure out who should resign first: Harris or the president. They are both ruining this country, and neither one has made any good decisions since January.
You people can mock if you like, but you’ll be the ones eating crow when our true president is reinstated. This country will fall apart without President Trump running things. Sad thing is, you lousy whiners will get to reap the benefits as well as those of us who know the truth.
Biden in his inaugural address preached “unity.” We now know what it means. Unity means everyone obeying his mandates.
The Democrats and media used fear-mongering as they were warning of mass right-wing violence in D.C. and other cities, and it turned out to be a dud as nothing happened. Too bad they didn’t use these tactics on Antifa and BLM protests and riots.
Thousands of emigrants flood across our southern border daily and are distributed across our land. If we would send just one family to Delaware each day it might get sleepy Joe’s attention and he would realize we have a problem.
