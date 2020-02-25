squawkbox @albanyherald.com
The selfless, heroic act of Jay Juarez should be celebrated by the community. He definitely risked his life to save the woman who had jumped from the bridge. He should consider a career as a first responder.
Dear doorknob licker: Loved your comment. Made me laugh out loud.
Mike’s Country Store (three locations) could be next to close, joining Fred’s stores and other retailers who are/were stolen blind by the entitlement crowd. You have seen their pictures on surveillance video pictures published by The Herald. APD, the DA and judges are not doing their jobs. Thieves should be in jail, not walking the streets and stealing from business owners.
Within 10 days, Trump has corrupted the Department of Justice and hobbled the intelligence community with political toadies.
For any of you that has managed to accrue some savings, and possibly a 401(k), you had best hang onto your right to vote and use it. Bernie wants to distribute your cash to those that don’t have as much. I guarantee he will only add to his and his family’s wealth, not give up even one penny.
Come on, Cohilas, get with the program. The Dougherty Commission is supposed to do like Billy Bow-Tie and follow the new mayor’s whining about not getting to control Chehaw. Looks like some among your group have already started to follow the “Bo Knows” theory. Grow a pair and do what’s best for the community.
If you want to help protect yourself from the coronavirus, do not buy any item with a “Made in China” label. You do not know if the worker in China infected the item with the virus. Avoid this danger. This will also help the U.S. economy.
Beauty enhancements are expensive so keep in mind “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes all the way to the bone.”
Surely with those photos of the crook who robbed Mike’s Country Store, someone out there knows who he is. Turn him in, collect a reward and watch as he’s turned loose to join the other thieves whose slaps on the wrist don’t even leave a mark.
To the closet Republican who seems to have a fetish for the Fake Christian Squawker: I understand how, in the age of Trump, embarrassing it must be to admit that you are a Republican. Directing your wrath at the Fake Christian Squawker won’t help, as apparently they don’t squawk here anymore. For your own sake, seek help. “From Squawkbox to Ballot Box.” Signed, Yours Truly
If my body is ever found on a jogging trail, just know that I was murdered somewhere else and dumped there.
My family sincerely thanks Ken Hodges for his dedication and service to the people of Albany and the great state of Georgia.
Run, Bernie, run. Don’t let the DNC take it away from you again.
The older I get, the earlier it gets late.
Bernie Sanders was defending Cuba’s socialist policies saying they were not that bad. Well, they were bad enough for millions of Cubans to float through shark-infested waters to flee Cuba and their socialist policies.
Ask your pastor if his church is a 501(3)(c). If so, flee. Because that pastor is working for the government, and not the God of the Bible. Psalms 83:18 King James Bible.
