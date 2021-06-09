squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you so much for the lovely story on Sharon Howard’s retirement from SCA. Thirty-two years ago, she was my kindergarten teacher. Indeed, “everything I ever needed to know, I learned in kindergarten!” Have a blessed retirement, Mrs. Howard.
What is wrong with Albany Utilities? I have to ask a question, but no matter when I call I am told I have an hour to wait. They gave me the option to have them call me back. However, they never return my calls. Are they closed? Are there any people working there? Am I the only person having this problem?
I just love how our local governments — and our state government — are planning their budgets around the “free money” still being given out by this administration.
Since Communist China is probably working on its next bio-weapon, there will be a new buzzword soon. I say it’ll be COVID-E short for coronavirus-ebola. And there won’t be any squawks from those not wanting to wear masks or get vaccinated when it arrives. They won’t be around.
Republicans are nothing but tired old white men.
I was born in a clapboard house. My mother cooked meals on a wood-burning stove. My dad farmed with a mule and plow. I know what “disadvantaged” means. I worked my butt off and became a college VP. I am not responsible for what folks did in the past nor what others do in the present. I resent being called a racist because I was born white.
There are 9.3 million jobs available in this country right now. Next time you encounter a lazy freeloader or panhandler in Albany or elsewhere, tell them to get a job.
The truth squawker is that Democrats absolutely hate the police. The truth is the police have to face these violent criminals, many of whom are animals, every day of the week. If you pull a gun on a law enforcement officer you should be shot in your tracks. Democrats want unarmed talkers to save these morons from themselves. Madness.
I hope the Georgia Bulldogs can win the College Football National Championship before Jesus comes back to get us.
Old, educated, well-informed: Am I alone to be highly disturbed by recent disclosures of history, not taught not yet read? Questions are monumental, opinions and paradigms irreconcilable. The present demands answers to when, what, who and where, most significant; the how, why and what now? Who are we? I’m not quite sure.
VP Harris started laughing when asked by Lester Holt if she had any plans to visit our southern border. The crisis on our border is very serious and not funny. She has a habit of laughing when she is asked a difficult question to which she has no good answer.
OK, Wheaton, the ball’s in your court. Do you resign — as you should — or does your ego stop you so that we taxpayers have to pay that half-million dollars to the man you and two of your colleagues treated so shabbily? If you don’t leave, don’t even think about re-election.
If you write idiotic columns for a living that aren’t worth reading, you definitely are an Albany Herald editor.
The editor’s decision to have Creede Hinshaw on Friday’s editorial page is outstanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.