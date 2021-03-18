James Taylor coming back to Albany wouldn't be a bad thing, whether he's coming here to serve in the government or just be a citizen. He's a fine man.
Free to good home ... Squirrels. You catch 'em, you got 'em.
Why are local officials waiting until the last minute to address this metropolitan statistical area issue? They should have been on that from the jump. Poor leadership.
At the entrance of Phoebe Tower I, I expected the usual temperature check but not the issuance of a mask to wear over the thick cloth mask I was already wearing. A year ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said one should not wear a mask, it might even be harmful.
Joe Biden promised that when he became president he would deliver a $2,000 stimulus check to each American. Instead our representatives (Bishop, Ossoff, Warnock) chose to reduce what you should receive by $600 and give that money to Planned Parenthood, the National Endowment for the Arts, Pakistan, Educador, El Savador and Guatamala.
When I was growing up in a small town in south Georgia, there were a handful of people who thought the moon landings were fake and professional wrestling was real. People like that now make up over half the Republican Party. That Masked Man
Demetrius Young pushing for lesser equipment to be used in east Albany? Somebody must be passing out the bribe money. If B.J. Fletcher made such a suggestion, she's be accused of being racist, and Young -- a fellow commissioner, no less -- would call for a boycott of her business. Political sleaze at its worst.
We don't need metal detectors in Congress. We need lie detectors.
With Subadan out of the picture, Demetrius Young and Jon Howard will use racial politics to push Bo Dorough to ignore needs and give them things they want ... things that will only benefit people who are not a part of the tax base.
Hey SMRs, keep up the lie that only 9% of the COVID Relief Bill actually went to COVID. It will be about as effective as Trump's lie that he actually won the election. 9% of 1.9 trillion is 171 million. Divide the 171 million by the $1,400 stimulus checks. That would amount to only about 123,000 stimulus checks. So stop lying. From the blue state of Georgia, signed Yours Truly
Before signing on the dotted line with one of these TV lawyers, you might want to comparison shop. You should have a real lawyer review these documents before you sign them. Otherwise, you might just be billed for a lot of stuff you have no way of knowing was actually done. I assure you it will be coming out of your end of the settlement.
How to tell when Democrats are afraid of strong conservative Republicans? If you are white Republican, they call you a racist white supremacist; if you are a black Republican, you are a race traitor or Uncle Tom. They are neither. Just believe in a strong free country.
The Academy Awards ... Has anybody ever heard of any of these people who were nominated or seen any of these movies?
We are not all in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some have yachts and some have canoes with holes in the bottom.
