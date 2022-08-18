squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Hope Campbell and the preservation nuts have lost any and all legitimacy in Albany. To peruse legal action against our lawfully elected leadership in an attempt to stop this highly beneficial community project is idiotic, shameful and embarrassing. The Patriot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.