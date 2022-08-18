Hope Campbell and the preservation nuts have lost any and all legitimacy in Albany. To peruse legal action against our lawfully elected leadership in an attempt to stop this highly beneficial community project is idiotic, shameful and embarrassing. The Patriot.
One tiny mistake, Yours Truly: You do pronounce the "Ks" in RepubliKKKan.
Biden again and additionally cancels $3.9 billion in ITT student loan debt with no identification or assignment to any individual of wrongdoing, responsibility or accountability. Effectively, “govern” has been totally removed from “government” and replaced with “let-the-taxpayer-pay.”
Let's see: I'm appointed by you to help make suggestions on decisions I will ultimately make. You don't agree with MY decision on MY property, so you're going to sue me? These four people on the Hysterical Commission must be completely brain-dead or seeking a Trump-like insurrection. Get rid of them.
Herschel Walker has been proven an accomplished liar and should fit right in with all the other politicians.
B.J. Fletcher, whose history of supporting candidates who work to suppress votes and deny elections, is not a good choice for the job of poll worker. She is not for free and fair elections. Please do not let her assist voters directly.
Please send my not so good friend, Yours Truly, my condolences, as he does not know what he is saying. God bless you and Trump forever. The Republican🇺🇸
Congratulations to Georgia Southwestern State University for having the No. 1 nursing program in the state of Georgia. I am not sure where Albany State is ranked, but it did not make the Top 10.
Welcome to King Joe's and Sheriff Garland's version of Nottingham.
I'd be willing to bet the mortgage that a large number of these people cheering the newly politicized Supreme Court's ruling on abortion would be among the first to "take care of a little problem" if their daughter were to become pregnant by an "undesirable." This Nazi-like ruling by the court is going to come back to haunt America.
I was taught it's sometimes OK to be loud and/or wrong, but not at the same time. One Trump-loving Republican claims the FBI would have benefitted from having cameras on during the lawfully executed search warrant. That squawker is ignorant of police procedure. The cult worship of Trump has them lying as much as he does. The Equality Man
There is a fine line between a numerator and a denominator. Only a fraction of the people reading this will think it is funny.
If the FBI was doing their job, Homeland Security would never have come into existence.
99.9% of the extremism comes from the left, Steve Roberts: BLM, antifa, NFAC, new Black Panthers etc. You wouldn't know, Roberts, because you are a leftist and a traitor.
Wyoming voters chose a Trump-backed, 2020 election results denier over Cheney. I’m neither Democrat and never would be Republican. My support of Cheney is based upon her upholding her oath of office: To support the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic. That enemy is the GOP’s leader, Trump.
