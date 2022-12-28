Thank you for the front page article about the new Georgia Medicaid program. It will be dreadful for the recipients and for state finances. How could this poorly-thought-out plan have passed the legislature?
Squawker, you are spot-on in your assessment of Chris Cohilas' legacy. Whatever he may have accomplished during his eight years is diminished by this LOST fiasco. You can say the same for Jon Howard, too.
When one door closes and another door opens, you are probably in prison.
Carden Summers said anyone who uses the Blackshear resort should email the governor and tell him to provide tax funding to make repairs. What about those of us who don’t use it email the governor and tell him don’t you dare.
Jackson, Miss., is getting $600 million from federal taxpayer money to try to save their water system. It is all because of poor leadership that has been the problem for years. Dang, it sounds familiar with our utilities and our leadership in Albany.
David Foster is a genius. Check him out. You won't believe your ears.
I know a lot of people have squawked about Phoebe and the hospital staff's work during COVID, and I read the stories about the hospital in Sunday's paper. I think the stories were an important reminder of how important Phoebe is to our community.
Thousands of migrants have died on their journey to America; many dead bodies are found on Texas ranches, but Democrats are only concerned about migrants being bused to cold areas of the country.
Dansby Swanson with the Chicago Cubs? There's something dispiriting about writing that.
The easy answer, Yours Truly, is we have moved on from the blather and rhetoric. He's played out, knows it and just can't let it go. We are focused on a strong, decisive conservative candidate to clean up the social and financial disaster that Biden has heaped on us all. The Patriot
Speak your mind; this is still a free Country.
Squawker, I’m not a Catholic, but it stands to reason that many Catholics looked around and saw the type of hateful people that were against abortion and birth control and probably realized we need to help reduce the amount of them any way we can.
I appreciate the attempts by local readers to address local issues. Of course, it is lots easier when we have asinine circumstances like the LOST fiasco as a point of reference.
If there was ever an intolerant group of people with “hatred and discrimination” in their hearts for people who are different, it’s the MAGA, RINOs. Never forget: They stormed the Capitol on 1/6/2021 and tried to overthrow democracy after a duly certified election. Don’t appeal to Santa. Go to God.
Democrats cornered the market on consummate lying 60 years ago, "Frivolity Man." You and your demi-gods Biden and LBJ are undeniable proof of that.
This isn’t rocket science. The cameras in school zones are on even “outside of school hours.” You will probably get a ticket if you drive above the posted speed limit even if the lights aren’t flashing. On Westover, the speed limit is 45 mph in front of the high school. When the lights are flashing, it’s 25 mph.
