I was at the Albany Commission meeting when the new mayor and the city attorney gave a dismal report on Phoebe's property. Thank you, Phoebe and Mr. Steiner, for showing us the truth.
The fed, in an effort to please Trump, lowered interest rates to bring the market back up. I think that will work. Smart thinking from Trump; he has our backs. Now people will get out and do stuff anyway, go to work, school, and other places because the interest rate is lower. That inspires me to ignore any germs that pass my way.
Phoebe owns housing for med students and residents. Phoebe is awesome.
it seems there is a property tax reduction for seniors that are drawing Social Security. Should not this matter be made known to the public? Shouldn't it be explained how to get this benefit? I understand you take an ID and a copy of your 1099 from the last year to the tax department to get this benefit. The tax office cannot explain how or why some are signed up and others are not. Maybe we should be voting on the tax commissioner.
It seems that the new mayor, who has a proven hatred for Phoebe -- our biggest employer -- and some of the city commissioners who follow his lead (must be getting free food) have lied about the hospital and its property. Thank you, Mr. Steiner, for clearing up the issue about Phoebe and taxes. I doubt this will stop the haters, but it will certainly make them look foolish.
Looks like Chris Matthews' "tingle up the leg" of years past has turned into a forced "retirement" and "tinkle down the leg." Karma's a b----, eh Chris?
The best Marines rode in or are riding submarines. HooRah Force Recon!
The City Commission is trying to change state law under the new mayor, but I haven't seen anything yet he and his two rookie cronies have done except spread untrue information about one of this area's largest employers. We expected a whole lot more from you, Mr. Mayor. (Not so much the new commissioners, so no surprise there.)
If you’re a giver, know your limits because the takers have none.
Gosh, here's a radical thought: Let's quit pointing fingers at anyone -- Trump, China, Democrats, whomever -- as far as the coronavirus goes and start doing what we can to help people prepare for it. It's a scientific phenomenon, not a freaking political one.
The never-Trumpers have got to be disappointed at the pathetic choices the Democrats have for their primary. A wacky old commie who praises Cuba and China, a gaff machine who has trouble remembering what day it is and what job he is running for, and a billionaire who thinks farming is a no-brainer.
To the SMR criticizing Bishop Jackson: Your mindset is the reason for the term SMR. You simply fail to recognize that there are people who live outside your very privileged bubble. Perhaps if you belonged to a class that a hate crime bill would protect, you would understand the need for one. You don't have to speak for the Bishop. "Squawkbox to ballot box." Signed, Yours Truly
the economy is in crisis -- Trump cannot file for bankruptcy and walk away. He owns it.
