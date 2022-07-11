squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am thrilled that Phoebe plans to utilize the facade of Albany Junior High in their plans to construct a fabulous nurse training complex. Kudos to Scott Steiner for this forward-thinking development for Albany. We need nurses. My dad attended Albany High there, AJHS for me, and I can only imagine how thrilled Mr. Rob would be. Albany Proud!
Is all the county Heard’s peoples? Oh, and will he take care of all races or fag---s? After all, they are all children of God.
I’m so glad that Reverend Heard won the county commission chair. Now I’m hoping I can make a significant donation to his church for contractual favors. Even the FBI won’t be able to figure it out. As Biden said to his son, Hunter, “You’re in the clear.”
Presidents come and presidents go, but the one true constant at Albany State for the last three decades is Reginald Christian. He is obviously talented, but better than that, he is a very decent man whose love for his alma mater — and employer — is unmatched. Way to go, Reg!
Nothing to get alarmed about; Herschel just got the number of his employees and the number of his children reversed
Agreed, Fletcher. The city gives the trappings of power to people without vetting them, and we end up with the Bruce Capps of the world trying to inject their will on projects that could help turn Albany around. Shame on the city, shame on Capps and shame on the officials who are trying to keep this project from happening.
With the recent mass shootings with assault rifles, the NRA must be feeling pretty good about their political power.
I recently read “Trump’s Election Shakedown Call: The full Transcript” by James Stalin. It was a crime, in my humble opinion, any way you slice it. Every Georgia voter should read word for word exactly what was said and then make up their mind.
“I would like to know why well-educated idiots keep apologizing for lazy and complaining people who think the world owes them a living.” — Marion Robert Morrison
Why not build in the open area behind the old junior high school?
All I’m saying is that the difference between humans and animals is that animals would never allow the dumbest of the herd to lead them.
Thank you for the article about Mr. Reggie Christian. You’re so right, he has been the face of Albany State for a long time. He is the consummate professional and one of the really good things about the university.
Most inaccurate squawk of the month: “Fox news is the most unbiased network in the country, bar none.”
It’s almost comical, all the SMRs supporting Fox News. Fox, like their counterparts at NewsMax and OAN, are joke networks patronized by the powerless who would rather watch shows that confirm their idiotic preconceived notions instead of reporting truth. Anyone who believes their lies is either unwillfully ignorant or willingly stupid. Signed, Yours Truly
The June jobs report revealed another 375,000 jobs have been created. Unemployment is a low 3.6%. Sleepy Joe has created more jobs since the pandemic than the defeated former president claimed to create.
