If Biden’s administration is a “joke” 5 months in, Trump’s was reality TV from hell. He had three major crises (COVID, the economy, police brutality). He played golf, held super-spreader events, and is still lying about losing, voter fraud and so much else. Trump is 75 on 6/14. RINOs, be sure to donate extra to his PAC.
Dr. Tripp, there wouldn't be such a glut of CBD oil if the prices weren't prohibitive for most people to even try. Going to be a tough go if prices don't drop significantly while market is established.
Hey, Chehaw ... do you need any squirrels? You pick or I'll deliver!
Why aren’t the people voting on Mr. Griffin’s replacement? This is an important job for our children’s sake. Kinda makes you wonder what is important to most people. Very sad. I wish I could vote.
It's sad when we have to be reminded that, like it or not, everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion. It's fine to disagree, but when you talk with someone about your differences -- with mutual respect -- then we start becoming a united nation again. Thanks, Mr. Fletcher.
How do we as a society expect to see improvement in our school systems if we don’t care enough about the elected officials whose job is to give directions? It looks as though the voter turnout will be in the single digits. Don’t criticize the quality of our education for our children if you are so apathetic in the selection of the leadership
I've done a lot of research on this King Randall character (it's amazing what you can find online with a little searching), and it's hard to understand why these local and even national news "journalists" didn't do even a little digging to see what he really is ... a con man.
Hard to believe those pictures with the hemp story are not pictures of marijuana. Did you go into the wrong field, Ms. Dyer?
Comedian Pat Paulsen once said, "Why marry? Just find a woman you can't stand and buy her a house." That Masked Man
We need to all rally around the NRA, do what they say, and they'll protect us from the Democrats who want to take our guns away. God wants us to be armed.
The Democrats used fear-mongering tactics during the pandemic to control people, now that the pandemic is slowing down, they will use global warming fear-mongering tactics to keep control of Americans. It is all a hoax. Yeah, there may be some truth to climate change, but the Democrats exaggerate it’s seriousness.
Illegals and that is exactly what they are, are flooding our borders, and the current administration is doing nothing besides accommodating them. Many of their home countries won't take them back. Once they cross that border, they are our problem. If we keep them out, they aren't our problem. Seems simple enough to me.
Wynfield Park needs to open up so family members can see about their loved ones because staff is mistreating them. So sad, but Jesus is on the case.
If you are a Georgia Democrat or a Georgia Republican and you do nothing but what your chosen party says, you definitely are a fool. Neither party is concerned with our country. We need to disband both and start over.
