squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Will someone please explain what Gov. Kemp’s latest executive order does to more effectively address the spread of COVID-19?
These days it seems there is not much good news out there. People are still panicked over the coronavirus, governments are still trampling civil liberties in the name of fighting the virus, the economy — already teetering on the edge of collapse — has been kicked to the ground by what history may record as one of the worst man-made disasters of all time: shutting down the country to fight a cold virus.
Repeat after me: Donald Trump is my one true leader. Donald Trump is never wrong. Donald Trump was sent by God. I will never question Donald Trump. There’s never been a man who walked the earth who is an equal to Donald Trump. OK ... repeat that over and over and over until it becomes ingrained. “Onward Christian soldiers ...”
These anti-David Perdue TV ads are fake. They show an image of David Perdue talking, but then they freeze the frame and add audio of their own to make it appear Perdue said what they want you to think he said. Don’t believe it, it is all a lie.
Said it before, I’ll say it again: It’s time the banks that control our money opened up their lobbies so that we can have access.
Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins are fighting for space around Trump’s rear-end so they can kiss it. Sorry, they can’t move David Perdue out of the way.
We know there is a virus, and we know how bad it is. We are tired of the virus and politics being all they cover on the news. I saw an incident on Fussell Road that included police, EMTs, the Sheriff’s Department and a roadblock. My friend lives in a well-known apartment complex, and over the weekend 24 cars were broken into with windows broken and one car stolen. I have yet to see any of that on the news.
Once more, money and lawyers contrive a way to beat the charges, even though their client is guilty. Robert Kraft wins on appeal.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I hope no one ever attends an NFL or NBA game again. Let those whining millionaires go out and work for a living.
Georgia is taking the lead in coronavirus cases. Go Dawgs!
Diversity destroys. Cases in point: Rome, every other diverse empire and now American cities are proving it destroys.
Why can’t people get it through their heads that if we’ll just keep quiet and let Donald Trump run this country the way he wants to, we’ll all be better off.
Black people should love Donald Trump. he’s done so much more for blacks than any other president.
For a Republic to function, the elected officials have got to work together for the betterment of their constituents’ lives. Not for the betterment of the officials and their families’ financial situation.
Here’s an idea I bet a lot of people never thought of: Instead of worrying about where the next check is going to come from, get up off your a — and go find a job.
I find it hilarious — sad, but hilarious — that one of those phony mega-church preachers said people who vote for Biden are selling their souls. He’s supporting that fine Christian man Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.