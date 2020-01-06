squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I view an entry that says Trump’s economy and stock market performance lags Obama’s, but on the next page is a news story citing that the southwest Georgia unemployment rate is at an all-time low. Obviously, the schools are still not yielding much credible education results and we deserve a rebate.
They invade our lives with gleeful earnest desires to stop smoking, exercise and go healthy. This lasts till February. They are: the Resolutionists ... playing at a gym near you.
Pretty fascinating story about your Klan meeting. I know it’s creepy, but I would have taken the robe, too.
The Herald birth report shows 37 recent births. Thirteen (35%) appear to be to married couples and 24 (65%) appear to be a combination of unmarried and/or single moms (don’t know who the daddy is). As this trend continues, the culture and society will continue to decline.
The Democrats in Congress are upset that Trump did not get their advice before he killed Soleimanti. I wonder what the Ten Commandments would look like if Moses had run them through the U.S. Congress.
The latest from Iraq shows you the knowledge and power of our great president. He can take out anyone he wants, anywhere in the world. That’s why you critics of this great man had better watch out. He can have the same thing done to you.
Let’s go, Queen Bee. I’m ready to rock.
The people criticizing Trump for the latest attack on Iraq are the same people criticizing Trump for pulling out of Syria.
I’m cheering, not crying, over the well-deserved violent death of this terrorist general. This guy was as bad as they come. If the stories are to be believed, the previous administration has once again been exposed for its complete lack of support for our troops. Thank you, President Trump.
There is a perception problem with crime in Albany, and I do sympathize with Chief Persley, the APD and other law enforcement. But the fact is gangs are running rampant in this community, police know who the gang members are, and they do nothing about them. That’s where most of our problem lies.
Would-be Dictator Trump did not inform Congressional leaders of his intended assassination of an Iraqi general. Congress needs to rein in this fool before he draws us further into the Middle East conflict. Reelecting a fool who has no strategic plan will cause further American deaths; the swarming attack on our Baghdad embassy is Trump’s Benghazi.
Once again, a significant portion of the Herald’s online edition is missing today.
I enjoyed Mr. Harris’ quite accurate article in the Sunday newspaper titled “The Lord established only one church.” He noted “When the Lord started His church, there were no denominations. He established His one church in Acts 2 and emphatically called for that one church to preach one message.” However, Mr. Harris omitted the name of that one church — the Roman Catholic Church — which has existed roughly 2000 years from Christ and St. Peter down through the monks of the Middle Ages to today.
Great article about the new restaurant, Corks. Wish you had provided the address.