Needed help recently and was very fortunate to get courteous and professional assistance at Phoebe from Officer Katrisa James of the security service. Many thanks.
Needed help recently and was very fortunate to get courteous and professional assistance at Phoebe from Officer Katrisa James of the security service. Many thanks.
What an excellent and inspiring story about Denerick Simpson. It’s refreshing to read about someone who has overcome challenges, worked hard, and is on the road the success. I wish him the best of luck.
Four-star quarterback having his ASU scholarship pulled because he was recorded signing a rap song that contained a racial slur (imagine that). This is so ironic, and the full meaning of a double standard, because most, if not all, of the ASU football players sing that same song almost daily.
Squawker, you told Fletcher he has no right to comment about Black History Month because he is not black. Your comment would also apply to me, an old white man. Maybe my company should cancel Black History Month programs and cancel our diversity programs all together. By the way, we are 93% white and spend untold thousands on diversity.
Classless squawker, you really don’t know America do you? Just one of the many groups of black Americans that have contributed to our country mightily for over 175 years: Veterans, Buffalo soldiers, Wagon Train soldiers, U.S. infantry, sailors, airmen and Marines. Protecting your freedom. The Patriot
No matter how long you have traveled in the wrong direction, you can always turn around and get on the right path.
You want an example of institutionalized racism? I called out your negative personal comments of black leaders in this town. You respond with the few times you have commented on the white leaders, on their votes. But you failed to mention that the attacks on the black leaders are almost always on a personal level and about their qualifications to lead.
Yours Truly is very good at one thing, and that is deception. Anytime someone points out the wrongs of the progressive, liberal left, he diverts to attacking conservatives. He is also a master at spewing his racist hate, right and left.
Pete Buttigieg claims it’s “difficult” to list all of Biden’s accomplishments. Just what has Biden accomplished? Or should I ask what good things has Biden accomplished?
Here we go again with a RINO‘s selective amnesia. Kellyanne Conway coined the phrase “alternative facts” for lies. Who can forget that Trump was tracked as having told more than 30,000 lies during his term? Was the hoard who stormed the Capitol or those who incited them interested in “the laws of the land?” Exactly.
It’s comical how often these Whiny Republican Losers (WRL) attempt to insult liberal Democrats with lies and imaginary comparisons. I would love to sit down with any of these WLR/SMR’s and compare lifestyles, achievements and credentials and see who comes out on top. Signed, Yours Truly.
Republicans’ are “paying Democrats back” for taking away Greene’s committee positions? Do they not see what a blithering, psychopathic idiot she is? They should ask themselves a simple question: Would they want this loony making decisions that would impact them? She is a disgrace to the state of Georgia.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
