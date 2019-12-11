Will our Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop walk in lock-step with the Democrat troika of Peloise, Schif, and Nadler regarding impeachment? Or will he respect those who voted for Trump in 2016 and allow the process to proceed to 2020? If not, he will have effectively disenfranchised the votes of the people in his district.
AOC is blasting the family leave program, saying dogs get more time with their puppies. Well, dogs don't pay taxes and put food on the table. Go on welfare, then you can be with your baby 24/7.
Today's brownshirts are wearing MAGA hats.
The impeachment articles are an oxymoron. The first one stated Trump abused his power, in part; in the second one because he obstructed Congress because he exercised his Constitution separation of powers executive privilege to withhold documents from Congress. Congress did not know what was in those documents; therefore, they had no basis to conclude he abused his powers for that reason.
The Fed is pumping 70 billion dollars in short-term liquidity into the markets. You Trumpsters better start saving up.
Way to backtrack, Fletcher. We know you are bought and paid for by Subadan and the city.
Reading the story of the Eames Christmas trees reminded me of Mr. Paul Eames, a wonderful man. I'm so glad Glenn is carrying on the family tradition. I'll be heading there to get my tree this week.
Hubbard had no clue what she was doing and Cohilas ran the city for her the last eight years. Postell spewed out nothing but hatred and racism, and David and Arthur Williams set Albany back fiscally for 20 years. Maybe some new politicians can now lead and make Albany a responsible community that will attract new businesses and raise our standards and perceptions from the bottom of the pit to the rest of the country.
The LBGT people do not own this country. They need to back off before someone gets hurt.
One squawker (falsely) claims that Adam Schiff has denied witnesses requested by Republicans and prevented them from controlling their own time to question witnesses. Instead of complaining, why don't you look up the rules for these types of proceedings that were passed in 2015 by the John Boehner-led House of Representatives, and then you will see who gets to control the timing. I'll wait ...
Trump and Republicans says the the Ukraine call was clean. The draft Trump released shows me evidence he asked a favor of a foreign leader to investigate Crowdstrike, an American cyber-security firm, and two American citizens, one a potential presidential opponent of Trump's. The favor was to help us, the Trump team, and not for us, the United States. The call was dirty. Release the full transcript, Mr. President.
Trump is not a threat to America's civilization, he is a threat to the Democrats gaining power and that is what this bogus impeachment is all about.
The picture of the Marion County stands published in your newspaper was taken before the MC fans arrived. Don’t worry ... we showed up and cheered hard. I don’t appreciate the inaccurate representation of a dedicated fan base. Go, Big Red!