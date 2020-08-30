squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I don’t understand. Traffic cameras in school zones where no children are going? We need traffic cameras in school zones even though no children are attending school? And we will get tickets for speeding during school zone hours, even though all the children are at home? If this is the way it is going to be ... it is just wrong.
Isn’t the very essence of deranged to take the word of a man who has no background in medical, scientific or research analysis? A man who thought it might be a good idea to ingest bleach or Lysol in order to prevent or cure coronavirus?
The mayor and his two lackeys want to be big men and make people wear masks. I hope that the real members of the commission will do what the people want ... which is give them the freedom to make that choice.
If investors would refuse to invest for these ridiculously low interest rates it would force the prime rate up. Which by the way is being held low artificially to pay for the real estate debacle of the early 2000s. Which was caused by the government forcing banks to make bad loans to special interest groups who predictably defaulted on those loans.
This is Trump’s America. For months he said the coronavirus was a hoax, and his fear caused over 180,000 Americans to die. Millions are unemployed, restaurants are filing for bankruptcy, students cannot safely return to schools, the booming economy he inherited from President Obama is in shatters, and citizens have lost faith in our government. Welcome to Trump’s America — he owns the failure.
Pretty sad and narrow-minded that T Gamble thinks athletes should not use their voice to speak up for social justice but rather should shut up and just swing the bat or shoot the ball.
I live in a county next to Dougherty. I do most of my shopping and spending (thousands of dollars each year) in Albany. I always wear a mask when shopping but not at the gym because of breathing issues. If Albany commissioners vote to require masks in all public places, me and my shopping dollars will disappear. Between Lee County and Amazon, I will have no reason to shop in Albany. If you don’t care, that’s OK. Neither do I.
I wish you mean people would quit picking on our president. Leave him alone to make America great.
Amazing the thousands that have arrived in Washington for the march. They started arriving early in the week, and today at the Lincoln Memorial there were untold thousands. It’s Friday. Do any of these people work?
Trump’s America is in turmoil and chaos now, and he’s begging us to give him four more years of it. He has nothing better to offer America.
Amazingly, you Trump worshipers blame the current turmoil on Democrats. The person who is in charge happens to be your god and his turtle co-conspirator in the Senate.
There is so much hate dividing this country. What leader will stand up and lead us with love?
The Falwells fall from grace. Now I understand how much Jerry and Becki are like Donald Trump. They live a rich immoral life as predators of other people. It’s shameful. Jerry Sr. must be turning in his grave.
