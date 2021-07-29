squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Well, it seems that Sowega Rising got their million dollars. Because of their unfounded objections to the city transit center, costs of the project went up $1 million and the original bidder still has the project. Thanks SB, JP, DY and AF ... your wokeness just put another mil in LRA’s pocket at our expense.
I do not know how to judge Simone Biles and her withdrawal from the games, but this I do know: Since the very first coach I had at age 6, the first thing you are taught is to never give up. Keep trying.
Leave the Squawkbox alone. It’s one of the pleasures of my day. I know some of the squawks are over the top, but that’s part of what makes it fun. (P.S. I am a fan of Yours Truly, That Masked Man and other “regulars.”)
Sowega Rising, thanks for costing the taxpayers an extra million on the city transit center. I’m sure LRA appreciates your business.
“When you lock people up, they cannot commit crimes” — Thomas Wolfe
The Jan. 6 committee just called its first witnesses Tuesday. Already squawkers are saying it “doesn’t prove why or what started the event.” “Still no conclusions.” Seriously? They are not done. Calling the officers’ testimony “a staged theatrical performance” is straight from Fox News.
Brava, Simone. Be real, and take care of yourself.
Lee Commissioners, as you consider your tax structure with Lee homeowners with children in school, not to mention the Dougherty students whose parents “should” be paying taxes, why would you not exempt senior citizens over age 65 from school taxes? These residents have not had school-age kids in over 20 years (minimum).
To all those people that flood the many giveaways in the Albany area, there is another freebie you can take advantage of. It’s called the COVID-19 vaccination, free to you at many sites. It’s a freebie that keeps on giving.
Mr. Morrissey and Mr. Fletcher, considering the media is responsible for an overwhelming amount of misinformation, you need to look introspectively for pushing false narratives from such organizations as CNN and the CDC. Furthermore, if you or Fletcher really wanted feedback you would have printed your email address in your article or at the end.
The Squad is the most selfish, childish group of women I have ever seen. May they all lose their next election and go home to work for a living.
Why is it that in all television commercials involving a man and a woman, they make the man the idiot?
I haven’t written in in a while because correcting the ignorance of The Masked Man and the other guy was exhausting. I figured, given time, they would eventually stumble and look foolish ... they have not disappointed. Keep it up guys/gals! You are giving all of us Republicans a good chuckle when we read your submissions.
Squawker in Tuesday’s paper must believe the “once saved, always saved” theory. One can lose their saved condition by committing sin. If you don’t know how you can lose it, you must not read scriptures: John 3:4, James 4:17, Romans 3:23 is a start. Don’t you believe Satan is tempting us? If not, he might as well go back to hell and lock the doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.