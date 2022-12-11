Neurons are brain cells that transmit information electrically and chemically. Humans have an estimated 86 billion. Left-wing liberals must have less. Their mental dysfunction produces illogical and irrational conclusions and they live in a fantasy world.
My weight isn’t the problem, I am just two feet too short.
Welcome to the real world, Fletcher. Come out of your shell, see what the rest of us in the real world are dealing with.
On Jan. 9 when the legislature meets, Gov. Goober should establish price controls on all goods and services in the state. That will stop inflation in it’s tracks.
Here’s the deal: Smilin’ Joe Biden is taking victory laps for bringing home a professional basketball player from Russia who was held for 10 months after being caught with an illegal substance. Biden freed a Russian arms dealer who was found guilty by a U.S. jury of conspiring to kill Americans and U.S. officials. Way to go, Joe.
Those doughnuts you’re talking about are about half their former size, and their price is up to a dollar each. I will not spend another of my dollars there, and I’ve spent plenty in my lifetime.
To the driver who came perilously close to causing a serious accident Wednesday on the Liberty Expressway: You were merging onto the highway and instead of coming up to speed in the right lane you came directly across into the left lane and nearly hit our pickup. You missed only because I saw you first and hit my brakes. Do everyone a favor and be more careful. Better yet, stay off the road.
Just paid $2.52 a gallon for gas at the Neighbor Mart. The crickets in this town are really silent these days on gas prices. Funny how midterms were done and prices began to nose dive. Who do we thank, the Saudis, the Republicans, the Democrats, or should it be Joe Biden? Let’s go with who we accused of causing high gas prices.
The New York Times’ journalists are on strike. Who is going to write the fake news?
See how Pat-riot deflects and won’t answer a simple question? No courage to self-assess and be truthful. By the way, the majority of welfare recipients are white. Use that GED to Google.
Good to see the list of food items to be donated by Brooks (thanks) includes food requiring cooking and not just processed ready-to-eat items. The SNAP program should require same and cut out junk food.
Biden’s Jean-Pierre made clear the distinction: We trade the integrity, resolve, security of the nation for a less-than-innocent “athlete, role model, inspiration to millions of LGBTQ, woman of color,” and leave the innocent, the teacher, the Marine behind. From Portland to Laredo to Afghanistan, this new America makes its distinctions ... salute.
Pat Riot, you are the epitome of the right-wing past-dwellers; I would love to tune you out.
Give Herschel Walker credit for one thing (and one thing only): He took his loss like a man, conceded the race without whining about the election being stolen, and headed home to Texas to lick his wounds.
Shout out to all the SMRs: The state of Georgia is Blue. Go Dawgs. Love you, Baby.
