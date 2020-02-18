squawkbox @albanyherald.com
We all should support the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging. They do so much for our older citizens, and — as Izzie Sadler said — our population is aging rapidly.
Mr. Charles Peeler is doing outstanding work. Congratulations on prosecuting the Macon tax preparer or should I say cheater? If the IRS would investigate all the storefront location tax prep outfits in Albany, I expect they could recover an additional several million dollars.
The Braves hold their first spring workout today ... all is right with the world.
President Trump epitomizes a person without character or decency. Do not listen to his grandiose words. Anyone with an iota of discernment knows he willfully uses a perversion of the truth in order to deceive, cheat, and defraud anyone and everyone.
It should be interesting to find out what the heck that woman who drove off in the ambulance was thinking. I guess when you’ve got to have some Pearly’s, you’ve got to have some Pearly’s.
Commissioners need to stick with the sagging pants ordinance. I don’t care if the ordinance is 500 years old, I do not want to see people’s underwear when they are walking down the street.
Now Showtime has announced they plan to cancel “Ray Donovan” without any kind of sensible ending. But they keep shows like “The L Word: Generations” on. Please explain.
The Deerfield board has run off all of their progressive leaders and moved their successful coach into the office, just as they’re joining the “big boy league.” They are also in trouble with their accrediting agency. How much more damage do they plan to do?
Now that all this impeachment nonsense is behind us and our president has proved he has never done anything wrong, we need to get behind him, vote him back into the White House so he can turn this nation around. He definitely is the greatest president in America’s history.
So close to having the lying Democrats going back under their rocks. November will tell these do-nothing Democrats it is time for them to pack their bags and watch how real workers get work done. Can’t wait.
Mr. Fletcher, thank you for the column about the lady who has quietly given what she could to worthwhile nonprofits. If more people were interested in doing good and not being celebrated for it, we’d have a lot better world. Happy birthday, ma’am, and thank you for all you’ve done for the community.
Nancy Pelosi continues to falsely claim President Trump has not been acquitted of impeachment. Is she insinuating the House is superior to the Senate? I guess Pelosi does not realize you can’t have an impeachment without a Senate conviction, and that did not happen.
Trump was shown joking around while Russians were talking as the national anthem was playing at his $3 million taxpayer-funded Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago. Russians and jokers still disrespecting the USA.
I don’t mind getting Monday’s paper along with Sunday’s when there’s a holiday, I just wish they hadn’t left out the comics section.
Marijuana is a metaphor for civil liberties. Smoking a joint serves as a gateway to outlaw consciousness.
