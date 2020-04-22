Some folks think that just because the government does not have a program to distribute the coronavirus, they will not get it.
Since the Trump lemming has relaxed the shelter-in-place order, Phoebe will have to set up an ICU at the Civic Center.
The incessant mindless political blather in the Squawkbox shows Albany's sickness isn't just the coronavirus. Sad.
I guess you Nattering Nabobs of Negativity Trump-haters would just as soon have the U.S. drop into a deep depression so you can hopefully get Trump out of office by labeling him as the cause of coronavirus deaths by saying he sent us back to work too soon.
Regretfully, some parts of Albany/Dougherty County never closed and ignored CDC guidelines. This indifferent behavior put an undue burden on health care workers and Phoebe Putney.
The thing I miss most during our isolation is going to the Dougherty County Library.
My family received its stimulus check direct-deposited into our account the exact day the IRS told us to expect it. We then used some of those funds to purchase groceries for ourselves and a neighbor in need. Thank you to the president and Senate for getting it done.
You know things are bad in Georgia when we make Alabama look good.
If Phoebe is smart, they’ll hold off on cashing that check from Kelly Loeffler. When she’s convicted of insider trading, they’ll have to give it back. (Tell her our votes can’t be bought.)
The Dougherty County Schools will be closed for a quarter of the school year or more. Most buildings have been closed and are unused. Non-essential personnel have been carried for weeks. Why? The board should be realizing savings of millions of dollars in operations and personnel costs. The millions in new surplus funds should be carried over to fund the next school year and property taxes should be cut.
When Georgia Gov. Kemp says on Fox News, “When you take Albany out of the equation ...” it sounds a lot like “But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?"
Anybody who's watched Biden lately knows he has gone downhill in his ability to speak coherently. It's apparent that the DNC is aware of this and should be very worried. I predict that they will find a way to replace him somehow at their convention to prevent a Trump landslide.
Considering the number of people who are not wearing masks, maybe opening up the state is a good way to thin the herd.
When Trump imposed a travel ban early, you called him racist. Now he didn't act in a timely manner. Well which one is it, kids?
It looks like if you submit an anti-Trump squawk to The Herald, it's guaranteed to be printed. Got bias, squawk picker?
Albany/Dougherty County cannot afford to open by Friday. This will create more unguarded latitude and more people exposed to COVID-19. Why should our hospital absorb the cost of people ignoring CDC guidelines?
Now that Kemp has relaxed the guidelines, I sure hope the church members that helped spread the virus massively here in Albany will wear filter masks and vinyl gloves to prevent the virus from exploding again. I already know they won't be self-distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.