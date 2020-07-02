squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who thinks the “founding fathers got it right” on presidential term limits, please take time to actually read the Constitution. Presidential term limits were put in place by the 22nd amendment. This amendment was passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified by the states in 1951. The founding fathers were not involved.
Recently Jonathon Irons was released from prison after it was proven the jury’s guilty verdict was wrong. This proves that justice is not always correct. Just look at the O.J. Simpson verdict.
It took three hours to reach Trump to get permission to remove his white power tweet. In related news, Stormy Daniels was missing at the same time.
Carlton, I agree completely with your article today. I plan on doing a write-in for the presidential vote. First time in my life I’ve felt this way. I also enjoyed the light-hearted article by David Carroll. It made me smile.
I wish we had a leader who was more interested in protecting American soldiers than Confederate statues. Signed, That Masked Man
I was just so puffed up with pride when my squawk submission was published ... then I read the other squawks. Pride actually does go before a fall!
If that Radium Springs bridge truly is historic, shouldn’t we tear it down rather than repair it?
Obesity and food desert sounds almost like an oxymoron to me. I guess Carlton will blame whitey for giving them the money and not making sure they bought the proper food.
Agree totally with the squawker about the ambulance-chasing lawyers’ TV ads. I believe if I were them, I would hire someone else to do the ads. Don’t believe I would seek legal advice from these shysters. Do we still wonder why these lawyers target Albany?
Shout out to APD on apprehending the thugs that robbed my friend. Great work.
I’m from the north and purchased a Georgia state flag with the Confederate emblem some years ago. I bought it as a personal memento (not to be flown). Will I be made to get rid of it or can I keep it for a souvenir?
How did the teachers in those one-room schools manage to teach a solid basic learning program for grades one to eight with 20 students that produced a product that was capable in the three R’s? While with all the advancements in modern education the current crop of graduates often leaves a lot to be desired in the basics.
People misunderstand how vaccines work. They do not kill viruses, they help teach your immune system how to kill viruses. Healthy immune systems kill viruses without the need of a vaccine.
I read Charles Harris’ column in the Sunday paper and want to clarify two things for him. First, the 16th century author of the term “dark night” was a Catholic saint named St. John of the Cross. Secondly, as he should know, the Catholic Church is not a man-made institution but the one church, which has existed for 2000 years, whose essence was created by Jesus Christ.
I hope I’m not the only one to point this out, but Grant did not lead the march that brought Georgia to her knees in the Civil War. Sherman led the March to the Sea. Clearly some people need a history lesson.
