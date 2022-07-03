squawkbox@albanyherald.com
And so the circus begins. It’s going to be an interesting ride for the next four years.
Heard and Johnson behaved very badly. Heard is not only the incoming chairman but also the pastor of a church. Johnson was no innocent. Why does testosterone often override decorum when some men argue? Sorry, Heard, but the not getting involved with “this Jerry Springer-like stuff” ship has already sailed.
I guess Pastor Heard is only filled with the Holy Spirit when performing for the sheep in his congregation. The rest of the time, he’s a first-class bigot. Thanks, Dougherty County voters, for electing this fraud.
A very happy July 4th and big thank you to all the veterans and active-duty service members and their families. And the same shout-out to all our local police, fire and EMT peeps here in SOWEGA for protecting our community every day. The Patriot
I find Rev. Lorenzo Heard‘s lack of restraint in name-calling disturbing. I expect more from the County Commission chair-elect who is also a minister of the gospel.
So we start with a sign in my yard so that you can identify me. Then perhaps a decal on our shirts, blouses or coats. And, of course, our papers must be in order. Does this sound familiar? This is not an extreme extrapolation of your original proposal because you are an extremist. History is a great teacher to those who take the time to learn from it.
I know that this community is going to be proud of their new commission chairman and his vulgar language. Any new industries looking for a location will surely pass on Albany.
Lorenzo Heard showed a total lack of class. As a minister, I expected him to be a class act. I am also disappointed in Henry Mathis.
Just like Jesus could do no wrong, Rev. Lorenzo Heard cannot do wrong. He is walking in Jesus’ footsteps. I doubt seriously any of the stuff that’s being said about him is true. This Commissioner Johnson has got to go; we can’t allow him to disrespect a man of God.
So county commission meetings are going to become Fight Club events? I say again, why would anyone or any business want to come to Albany? Rough, like Dodge City.
If those who favor abortion believe they are in the majority, then get the constitution amended and let it become so. I personally don’t believe that they are the majority.
Sorry, Heard, the people of Albany are not part of your cult.
The low-information voters of Albany voted out a highly-educated, articulate chairman of the County Commission and replaced him with a foul-mouthed, homo-hating “preacher.” It’s proof that you can take the thug out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of the thug.
Albany residents should be encouraged by the City Commission’s decision to buy a fully-electric pickup truck. This is a very good and very progressive move forward by the city of Albany.
Georgia can’t afford another term of Warnock as Senator and certainly can’t afford four years of Stacey Abrams. Do you seriously want Georgia to be as bad as New York and California?
Calling Heard a pastor reminds me of that old joke about the piccolo player.
