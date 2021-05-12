squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The buzz is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are re-emerging after 17 years. Just like the cicadas. Hopefully in two or three weeks, again just like the cicadas, they will disappear, too, and we won’t hear about them again until 2038.
Mr. Fletcher, your Sunday editorial was spot on. Three-fourths of the Folks in this area don’t have a clue of what is going on in the world.
Albany Utilities have gotten lazy since this COVID thing. Nobody will answer the phone; can’t find out how much my bill is. It has gotten plain stupid. Somebody needs to fix this ASAP.
With every ambulance-chasing suing lawyer in south Georgia on our local TV stations these days, it has to be because of the jury pool they think they can choose from and win outrageous verdicts for folks that have been in a auto accident. Maybe Georgia needs to have a little tort reform review.
Shredding day was a disappointment, and I missed turn in your meds day because of the weather. I felt it was just too rainy for an octogenarian to be driving to Phoebe’s parking lot. Please plan another day soon.
People protest when a criminal, drug dealer or someone who resists arrests gets shot and killed by police, but ignore young children who get shot and killed by villains. It’s all about politics.
The penalty for resisting arrest should be increased to a level that no one would risk it. How about 30 days in the electric chair? Maybe a little much.
Have you ever considered that the chance of an officer of the law shooting you would be greatly decreased if you didn’t break the law and followed their commands? Then use the courts to deal with any grievances you might have.
My lovely wife has access to full self-driving. It works in any car she is in, as long as I am with her. It’s not a perfect system, as she is critical of its operation during every minute of the drive unless she is napping, but it is still her top choice. And she legally does not have to sit in the driver’s seat. The system is licensed, and that’s about all it is good for.
Excellent segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe: “Belonging is stronger than facts,” meaning it’s so important to some that they belong to a certain group that they ignore facts that dispute what they believe. That helps explain the acceptance of the big lie that Trump won the election. That Masked Man
Why aren’t Japanese offended by American Ninja Warriors?
413 people shot or killed over the weekend. NBC starts off its nightly news with this and says experts are asking why. Are they idiots? Since we started putting cops in jail for doing their jobs, cops are now letting the bad guys go with no searches, no questions. They ask why so many cops are leaving the profession? Again, are they just stupid?
The Democrats/progressives are calling many things “infrastructure,” yet have omitted cybersecurity in their massive spending bill.
Why did the Trump administration have to answer all the mainstream media questions about migrants and the Biden administration is not only not answering questions ( because they haven’t been asked) but are ignoring this obvious crisis?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.