squawkbox @albanyherald.com
As usual Captain Jones gave $200 of taxpayers money away at the circus Monday. They had four options and took the worst one.
Thanks to Georgia’s hemp crop, the narcs can’t tell the difference between hemp and marijuana. Folks, we now have de facto legalization. Also heard the judges are throwing out small possessions of pot cases.
Lock him up! ... Lock him up! ... Lock them up!
First the Ukrainians help Hillary by leaking info that would lead to the indictment of a Trump campaign adviser, then the Russians hacked our election to help King Trump. And we were worried that “dark money” was going to influence our election.
Tracy Taylor, I respect your hard work and your seemingly sincere passion, but you’ve drank too much of the right-wing, gun-nuts’ Kool-Aid to be a positive mayor for Albany.
It’s time for change in Albany: Vote for James Pratt Jr. for mayor.
Thank you, Jennifer Parks, for a half-page worth of comedy. Your story on that out-of-the-womb politician Demetrius Young was gut-busting funny. I know you guys are trying to be fair, but what a waste of space on this do-nothing.
The establishment — and we know who that is — is scared of Demetrius Young. They know he’ll have the fire and passion of his mother and will outshine all the current politicians.
President Trump’s Monday: Proclaims he has “great and unmatched wisdom” as he defies his own military, national security and Republican party leaders by turning his back on our staunchest ally in the fight against ISIS. President Carter’s Monday: Leads a devotion for Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Nashville then helps to build houses less than 24 hours after a fall in Plains forced him to get 14 stitches above his eye. I’ll take that Georgia boy’s wisdom seven days a week and twice on Sunday.
You don’t change horses in midstream if the horse is doing the job. Mayor Hubbard has served Albany well. We need her to finish the job she’s helped start.
Line up all the whistleblowers you want. True Americans will not stand for the impeachment of God’s hand-selected president, Donald Trump.
We have a chance to get a real forward-thinking businessman on the Albany City Commission. Let’s elect Chad Warbington.
Biden said “government has failed you.” He has been in government for 49 years.
If MediaCom is not responsible for the service of the current provider, the WSWG CBS station, then they should provide their customers with a CBS station that works. Businesses paying for advertising, you are wasting your money.
So Albany’s United Way goal for 2020 is $750,000, mostly from hourly workers in Albany’s top manufacturers, schools and hospital. If the entire amount is raised, it won’t pay for even half of the salary of United Way’s CEO. His salary is $1.6 million.
“If you repeat a lie often enough, people will start to believe it.” Germany worked that in WWII, and that’s what Republicans are doing to Joe Biden now.