squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Republicans used to talk about character and family values. Not now. Now they’ll vote for Herschel Walker. That Vaccinated Man
I’m an independent. You MAGA RINOs could have chosen a better candidate than Dumpster Fire Walker, if fealty to Trump wasn’t a must. The latest on the so-called pro-life, family man: He reimbursed a former girlfriend by check for an abortion in 2009. Warnock has worked with Cruz to get something done.
Squawker, the only thing your so-called “true president” is going to rise up from is his bunk in federal prison every morning for the remainder of his miserable life.
Carlton, you could have mentioned Sunday the 9th is National Firefighter’s Memorial Day. Flags to half-staff, sunrise to sunset.
Get ready, folks of Albany, gas prices are about to climb upward as OPEC is cutting oil production. I know the fake news has not mentioned that as it is real news.
Do Republicans recycle? Do they just throw empty beer cans from expensive boats into sea creatures’ mouths?
When did the Sowega Council on Aging building open again? Could the newspaper publish the hours and activities? What a great resource and beautiful building, and nobody knows about it.
Farewell and thank you to Buckhead Saloon for all the many years of good times, good friends, Braves World Series, ‘Dogs and Jackets, and always the best service in town. We owe ya. The Patriot
Amen. These brave men and women who serve us deserve fair compensation, yet we give our money to people whose jobs have no impact on society.
Dear local federal judge: Please tell your sister to quit lying about her refusal to accept the 2018 election outcome. Would you allow those types of erroneous claims in your courtroom?
It is becoming evident that Herschel Walker is not smart enough to lie or steal successfully. Regardless of his policy intentions, how can he ever hope to run a state government?
Just a few more adjustments on this carburetor, and I should be able to run my car on whole milk. Just think of the savings.
IAN, drought, Ukraine, southern border, inflation, commodity shortages all contribute to the imperative to establish and maintain significant cash and strategic supply reserves at state and federal levels as opposed to the expanding giveaway deficits for votes prevalent throughout U.S. politics.
Albert Einstein may have said “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Lying SMRs (LSMRs) are very familiar with ignorance. Muhammad Ali said, “It ain’t bragging if you can back it up.” That definitely sounds like someone (me) on this page. Signed, Yours Truly
Sixteen major hurricanes, 1916-1965. Six major hurricanes since 1965.
According to Biden, he is now part Hispanic. In the past he has claimed to be black, had cancer, driven an 18-wheeler, taught school and attended an HBCU, and most importantly, not to know anything about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. I think those are just the tip of his iceberg.
Hang in there, Carlton. Tough job. Hope my squawks have helped. You have certainly given me hope.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.