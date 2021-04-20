During his presentation to the Albany City Commission, Dr. Pratt stated that legalizing marijuana would end an existing “racist law“ that discriminates against African Americans. I thought, is he high? But then I realized he was presenting on 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday
I'm with you, Fletcher. Until the people who can work go to work, our country is going to keep deteriorating. We'll all be sitting on our front porch waiting for checks.
Has this country lost its mind? It’s absolutely unacceptable for Biden as president to express his opinion before the court verdict is read. Guilty or not, there is no justice for anyone, if politicians and Congress are allowed to extend influence in public and judicial opinion during an open trial.
The Georgia elections law will help stop cheating. That’s why those people don’t like it. Show your ID.
Liz Chaney did not mince words when asked if she would support Trump in 2024 if he was the GOP’s nominee. She said “No.” Mitch McConnell, who Trump recently called “a dumb SOB,” said he would support Trump. Which one has shown real leadership?
President Biden can only unite people who have a mindset to work together. The GOP is still very much Trump’s party. They voted in lockstep against the stimulus plan. Yet some tried to take credit for its passage. Kemp and his band of brothers own Georgia’s disunity. Their “voter reform” is to appease Trump.
The whole process of applying for my gun carry license renewal and picking the license up at the courthouse was a good dream. Susan Sanders and others were all courteous, efficient and professional. Thanks to all of you.
To the person that bought my wife and me lunch at Outback a few days ago: Thank you! I will pass it forward.
I see UGA is establishing a center to fight flu. Don’t they know that flu is cured now? We just call it COVID, and it magically goes away. These Democrats are so ingenious. if you just rename something, it disappears. Why didn’t the GOP think of that? They’re all dummies for calling a spade a spade.
These people who think owning and carrying a gun makes them more of a man (or woman) are fooling themselves. You're not apt to do anything more than shoot yourself or murder an innocent person.
Watch out, D.A.D.s. Facts to refute the bovine scatology about our new voting law being super restrictive and the “second coming of Jim Crow” are coming out in the form of your favorite subject for the past year: science. Page A3 in 4/20/21 Herald: “Georgia is ranked among ‘top tier’ states in election access.” Another debunked Democrat lie.
There are over 100 weather satellites in space, and they still can't get the forecast right. That's why they call it predicting the weather.
Who is responsible for controlling the chicken population in Albany? It is worse in certain areas. Animal Control referred us to Department of Natural Resources, but that office said chickens are domestic animals. Animal Control says it only handles pets. These chickens are cute but tend to be noisy at different times and some roosters fight each other.
