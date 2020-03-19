Apparently if you belong to a country club, you don’t need to follow guidelines for social distancing. Golfers everywhere and food service. Maybe treatment should be for those who tried to do the right thing, not those on the course every day.
Rules for corona: God, faith and hand sanitizer. Like Reagan, trust but verify.
Letting John Hayes go came as no surprise. I’m baffled why it took so long.
I didn’t receive my comics and TV guide in the Sunday paper. Very disappointed. Depend on it each week.
You Republican whiners complained about President Obama's stimulus package when George Bush took the economy into the dumps. Seems like you're singing a different tune now that your god is talking about stimulus.
Anti-Trump squawker: You state that Trump is mishandling the virus situation in our country. Let me help you ... no leader in the world knows exactly what to do at this time. I guess he could call you. And your guy Biden wouldn't have a clue or remember he had a clue back some time ago. Obama saw this back years ago.
This might be a great time for city/county commissioners to revisit its citizens paying the highest property tax in Georgia. I know it is nine months away, but with everything going on, how do they think folks not working are going to pay those ridiculous property taxes? They had better get ready to own a lot of homes in Albany/Dougherty County.
Can someone tell me how many TV stations in Georgia might have a chief meteorologist? I bet Albany has the only one. Does that make us special?
I think President Trump has done a phenomenal job of dealing with this coronavirus. And I am quite tired of hearing him criticized and ostracized no matter what he does. What would anybody else have done differently?
I would prefer to see stimulus money go to businesses and workers instead of to lazy people.
To the attendant at the laundromat, shopper on cellphone at self-check out, and cashier at the convenience store: Cover your mouth when you cough. Wearing gloves doesn’t exempt you. Decades before the coronavirus, we learned in elementary school: “C” is for cough, cousin to sneeze. Cover them both with your handkerchief (or hand) please.
Americans are really stupid sometimes. When people are sick and many dying, economy going south with life savings, jobs being lost, schools closed, etc, and so many seem obsessed with toilet paper. Go figure.
Looks like karma caught up with former Commissioner John Hayes. In my opinion, he owes the Dougherty County taxpayers $50,000. Some of you will know why.
If you think Will Geer is actually trying to get you a job at Phoebe, you are so wrong. He is just using you while trying to make Phoebe look bad. It is sad that Will is still trying to ruin Phoebe as their employees are going over and above during this worldwide epidemic.
How did billionaire Sen. Kelly Loffler get an interview/press conference on a Democratic controlled TV network, NBC? Did she pay for it? Her competitor in the upcoming election is U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who in quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus.
