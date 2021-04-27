Congratulations to the Little League coach in Leesburg for winning a game by teaching kids to throw ground balls to first for the out instead of how to properly throw to first. Just to win a game. Some of you dad/coaches are pieces of work.
Sadly, the term "racism" has become like hot sauce. You can put it on anything.
God bless you, B.J. Fletcher. Don't let those jealous haters distract you. You've remained true and loyal to your employees -- and customers -- and they in return have been loyal to you. That's the way the world should run. It's not about race; it's about the heart.
I know most of Congress' problems could be done away with if the GOP would rid itself of several loud-mouthed representatives/senators. That would be Collins, Cruz, Gaetz, Greene, Hawley, Hawthorn, Johnson, Jordan, McCarthy, McConnell, and Paul. We all know who they are. (I forgot Graham and Rubio.)
More sewage spilled in the Flint ... 40,000 gallons is a lot. How long did it take for anyone to realize the electricity was off? I thought that issue was addressed with the millions we're paying the new company.
A recent study shows that 90% of India is deficient in Vitamin D, and the majority of their country is obese and diabetic. Yet the only thing the MSM experts state is that there aren't enough people getting vaccinated. We'd be done with this pandemic if people ate better, exercised, and took Vitamin D.
Again, squawkers, your snarky, poorly realized sarcasm in this forum shows that you have no wit and can only write from a negative perspective. Try writing something constructive for a change. That might be entertaining from a comedic point of view.
SMRs, seriously if y'all don't get a new leader for the GOP, the Democrats will rule the government for the next 40 years.
This is the greatest country of all time, period.
The liberals are upset that the attacker at the capitol was a member of the Nation of Islam. They were hoping it was a Trump supporter.
All you people who do nothing but complain -- without offering potential solutions -- I know you can't understand this, but all you are is part of the problem.
Let's not forget that June Bug was instrumental in the hiring of Dr. Joshua Murfree. One of the worst mistakes in the history of Dougherty County schools.
The George Floyd trial is the biggest travesty of justice since O.J. got away with murdering his ex-wife and the innocent man she was with.
Old people -- and I'm one of you -- I know you are trying like hell to hold on to days gone by, but at some point you have to realize that young people with different ideas are ready to have their turn running this country. Remember when you and (our) generation wanted our shot? Now, it's theirs.
Trump's Operation Warp Speed will benefit Democrats because right-wingers are afraid of getting vaccinated.
The 93rd Academy Awards had 13.75 million less viewers than last year. Nobody wants to watch a political showcase where they tell lies about police targeting blacks and America being a racist nation, among other bogus delusional lies.
