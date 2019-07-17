When will we value our first responders enough to pay them a wage where they can have a family and a decent house without having to work two jobs or a bunch of overtime?
Did you hear about Trump's new Commission on Unalienable Rights? Mike Pompeo: "How can there be human rights, rights we possess not as privileges we are granted or even earn, but simply by virtue of our humanity?” Actually, that's pretty much the whole idea of human rights. We used to hold these truths to be self-evident.
The proposal to form a separate board for the three Georgia HBCUs is a step backwards going to the days of segregation. It will hurt ASU. I hope Albany representatives will oppose it strongly so it doesn’t even come to the floor for voting.
To the squawker who squawked on fake Christians: My trustworthiness never never had to be questioned. Maybe yours had to be questioned.
How to lower the crime rate besides juggling the statistics? Make all crime legal.
Trump's continual racist comments, which of course appeal to and reflect the same "values" as his base, make the president look like a bigoted fool. He told Congresswomen of color to "go back to their own countries." All but one were born in the U.S. Either Trump is an idiot or he just wants to continue appealing to the fools who elected him.
To the non-Christian squawker: Read the Bible. Satan was an angel who went bad and was then banished. Are you following in Satan's footsteps?
The quote of the day on Monday, July 15 made my day. Thank you, Carlton.
These nonprofits are really something. I see where one in Texas that contracts with the Department of Health and Children Services to house migrant children and teens for our government, their CEO's salary for 2017 was $3.6 million! Does anyone, anywhere monitor these nonprofits?
Bumper snicker: The car isn't locked. The keys are under the pit bull.
Fletcher, if believing in the man who has done more for our country in 2 1/2 years than all the other presidents combined means I'm part of a cult, then you can count me in.
The Albany City Commission is meeting only once this month? Nice work if you can get it. I guess we should be thankful ... that's one less chance for them to spend a bunch more of our tax money.
Democrat politicians and voters remind me of the old saying of the blind leading the blind.
The president was spot-on when said they could leave this country if they didn’t like it. I would put it another way: Leave! Why did they come here in the first place if it wasn’t in their minds to destroy our democracy? Hey, if the Democrats don’t like it, they can afford to move to another country, too.
The Democrat party is coming apart at the seams. The 2020 folks have moved so far left they have pulled away from their base.
I agree with President Trump, if the squad does not support the United States, then they should go back to where they came here from. They swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. They are in this country of their own will and accord.