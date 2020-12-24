squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you for all the hard work in setting up the Christmas light display at Chehaw. Once again, they were enjoyed by our granddaughter.
I believe we have seen the apex of America. My guess is in the next 10 years we will be eliminated from any influence in the world. China or Russia will threaten us, and we will withdraw from world events. China will take back Taiwan, we will do nothing. China will take the Philippines, we will do nothing. China and Russia will take Japan, we will do nothing. Then they will come for us, and we will surrender without a fight.
Perdue and Loeffler, if elected, will support the Jan. 6 GOP members’ rejection of the Electoral College. It won’t change the election, and they don’t care about what most voters wanted in November. It’s about traitors trying to keep their informed stock-selling positions to make more money off of human suffering and to please supporters of a wanna-be dictator.
Our country that has stood as an example for democracy for decades is done. It is going to hell in a hand basket under the Democrats and Biden. Unless the people in this country stand up, the liberals and take it back from them.
Please clarify what I thought I read: McConnell from Kentucky has been in the Senate for 35 or more years. Kentucky is the fourth-poorest state and fifth-worst in health care, yet he is filthy rich. Who is he working for? Oh, that’s a rhetorical question.
The U.S. mail service is getting worse and worse and worse, later and later and later.
Walgreen (on Dawson Road) has a great worker, designer, customer service, welcoming associate in their photo department. She truly made our day by making great suggestions for our Christmas cards, which turned out awesome because of her. Thank you, LeeSonya.
SMRs, you’ll never understand: Trump inherited a booming economy from Obama, who brought it back to life from the Great Recession. Then Trump hosed it, just like the way he ran his businesses.
I hope the new Food For Less Inc. store has a heck of a loss prevention plan. Regrettably that was a big problem at Harvey’s.
Fletcher, please don’t take another vacation until the election’s over.
The only words that will bring peace to Carlton’s mind and heart are found John 3:16. Anything else is phony comfort.
On Christmas Day, I hope the television stations have the decency not to show any political ads. We all deserve a break for at least one day.
It is absurd to expect politicians to vote in term limits. Put it on the ballot and let the citizens decide.
President Trump is totally impotent to stand up to Putin and Russia in response to the massive security hacking of our government. Trump just can’t stand up to Putin or disagree with Putin’s denials.
There were many problems with mail in voting in the general election, but no changes have been made for the upcoming Senate runoff. Please consider the possibility our leaders are idiots.
Pompeo identifies Russia as hacker, but Trump remains mum, refusing to call out Putin and Russia. And he is supposed to be our commander-in-chief?
